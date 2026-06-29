Hollander Storage & Moving Celebrates Over 135 Years as the Most Trusted Chicago Movers

Founded in 1888, Hollander has served Chicago residents and businesses for more than 135 years with professional moving and storage solutions.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollander International Storage & Moving is marking more than 135 years of service as one of the most trusted names in Chicago’s moving and storage industry, underscoring its long-standing role in helping generations of residents, businesses and institutions relocate throughout the city, across the country and around the globe.Founded in 1888, Hollander International has grown from a local cartage company into a full-service relocation provider offering residential, commercial, corporate, international, and specialty moving services, as well as secure short- and long-term storage. Over the decades, the company has built its reputation as trusted Chicago movers since 1888 by focusing on careful handling of customers’ belongings, transparent communication, and reliable scheduling.From high-rise apartments and historic homes to corporate offices and institutional facilities, Hollander International supports moves of all sizes and levels of complexity. Its trained crews use modern equipment, packing materials, and logistics planning to protect furniture, technology, artwork, and other valuables while minimizing downtime and disruption for customers. As experienced Chicago movers , the company has extensive familiarity with Chicago’s neighborhoods, building requirements and seasonal conditions, helping to streamline moves in a dense urban environment.In addition to local and long-distance moving, Hollander International provides climate-controlled storage, records management, and relocation support services tailored to homeowners, tenants, property managers, facility directors, and corporate mobility teams. The company emphasizes personalized service and responsive coordination from initial estimate to final delivery, positioning itself as Chicago movers that care about the details that matter to customers.Hollander International’s continued presence in the Chicago market for more than a century reflects its ability to adapt to changing customer expectations, regulatory requirements and industry best practices while maintaining consistent service standards. The company’s leadership notes that its longevity is rooted in professional crews, ongoing training, investment in equipment and a commitment to safety and customer satisfaction.As Hollander International marks over 135 years in business, it continues to focus on reliable, efficient moves and secure storage solutions for individuals, families, and organizations across the Chicago area and beyond.About Hollander International Storage & Moving: Hollander International Storage & Moving is a Chicago-based, full-service moving and storage company that has been serving customers since 1888. Over more than 135 years, the company has evolved from a local cartage operation into a comprehensive relocation provider offering local, long-distance, and international moving services, as well as secure, climate-controlled storage and records management solutions. Hollander International serves residential, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients, handling projects ranging from apartment and household moves to office, industrial, and specialized relocations. The company is known for its professional crews, modern equipment, detailed planning and focus on safeguarding customers’ belongings while reducing downtime and disruption. With deep knowledge of the Chicago area and an emphasis on safety, reliability, and responsive communication, Hollander International Storage & Moving continues to provide tailored moving and storage services to generations of customers in Chicago and beyond.

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