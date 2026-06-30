Master Detailer Mel Craig Rebrands as The Recon Pros, Home of Revivify America

Bentley Detail The Recon Pros MeL Detailing the Bentley Paint Thickness

After 50 years and 10,000+ cars, Huntington Beach detailer Mel Craig rebrands The Detailing Pros as The Recon Pros — now home to Revivify America.

Detailing got me here, but the craft moved forward, and so did we. We don't just clean cars — we recondition and protect them at the highest level.” — Mel Craig, founder of The Recon Pros

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMaster Detailer Mel Craig Rebrands as The Recon Pros , Home of Revivify America After 50 years and more than 10,000 vehicles, Huntington Beach's Mel Craig rebrands The Detailing Pros as The Recon Pros — a name built around paint correction, self-healing Revivify coatings, and training the next generation of detailers.HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — June 24, 2026 — Mel Craig, an internationally recognized paint-correction specialist with more than 50 years behind the buffer, today announced that his Huntington Beach studio, formerly known as The Detailing Pros, has been rebranded as The Recon Pros.The new name reflects how the work has evolved. "Detailing" once meant a wash, a wax, and a shine. Craig's studio now focuses on reconditioning — correcting, refining, and protecting a vehicle's finish at a level closer to refinishing than cleaning. "Recon" captures that: inspect, measure, correct, and protect, without filler polishes or shortcuts."Detailing got me here, but the craft moved forward, and so did we," said Mel Craig, founder of The Recon Pros. "We don't just clean cars — we recondition and protect them at the highest level. The Recon Pros finally say exactly what we do."Craig is among the most experienced names in the trade. Over five decades he has worked on more than 10,000 vehicles, been featured on Motor Trend's Wheeler Dealers, Fox News, Hot Rod Magazine, and many other automotive publications. Since 1999, he has trained professional detailers through hands-on education in correction and coatings.The rebrand also puts a spotlight on Revivify. Craig owns Revivify America, the U.S. arm of what the company calls the world's leading self-healing automotive coating, and The Recon Pros is the only self-healing coating shop of its kind in Huntington Beach. Unlike traditional ceramic coatings, which are rigid and can crack, Revivify uses a flexible urethane chemistry that heals minor scratches and swirl marks when warmed by sunlight. The coating is independently tested by global materials lab SGS and offers up to five times the corrosion and chemical resistance of conventional ceramic.Beyond the bay, The Recon Pros remains a training ground. Craig's programs — Paint Correction Mastery, Coatings & Protection Mastery, and Business & Mentorship — pass his standards to detailers nationwide who want to do the work right rather than fast."My whole career has been about doing it right, or not doing it at all," Craig added. "That's what I teach, and that's what every car that comes through our doors gets."The Recon Pros offers paint correction, Revivify self-healing coatings, ceramic coating, premium interior and exterior detailing, and Tesla and EV finish protection, along with professional detailer training . The studio is located at 16882 Gothard St, Unit E, Huntington Beach, CA.About The Recon ProsThe Recon Pros, formerly The Detailing Pros, is a Huntington Beach, California paint-correction and reconditioning studio founded by Mel Craig, a paint-correction specialist with more than 50 years of experience. The studio specializes in paint correction, Revivify self-healing coatings, and professional detailer training, and is home to Revivify America. Learn more at https://www.thereconpros.com Media ContactMel Craig, Founder, The Recon Pros(714) 795-2983 · https://www.thereconpros.com

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