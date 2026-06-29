Aviva Welcomes New Slate of Officers

A view of Aviva's 27-acre campus in Sarasota

A new slate of officers begins their term leading Aviva’s Board of Trustees.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Aviva begins its new fiscal year, the community is thrilled to welcome a new slate of officers to lead the Board of Trustees. Eric Fox has completed his term as Chairman and will now serve in an ex-officio capactiy. Eric's term was highlighted by great strides in Aviva's fundraising, including a $1 million donation from Larry Greenspon. In addition to these advances, Eric helped usher in stronger connections between Aviva's Board of Trustees and the residents who call the community home. A frequent fixture at Aviva's large programs and events, he has become a strong advocate for ensuring that residents and staff get to know every member of the Board of Trustees, not just those in leadership positions. We thank Eric for his stewardship and steadfast dedication to our community.

Stepping into the role of Chairman is Alan Goldner. Alan has served on the Aviva Board of Trustees for the past two years and brings with him more than 30 years of business and finance experience. Before retiring, he owned and led United Supply Corp., a New Jersey–based distributor of school supplies, toys, and home office supplies. In addition to his commitment to Aviva, Alan is a proud supporter of the Israel Tennis and Education Centers, an initiative that introduces Israeli teens to the sport of tennis.

Joining Alan on the Aviva Executive Committee are Fran Braverman, Vice Chair, and Debbie Yonker, Secretary. The three join current Executive Committee member Michael Richker, Treasurer.

Fran Braverman is a licensed social worker who brings her expertise in person-centered care to the Aviva Board of Trustees. Fran spent the bulk of her career as a geriatric social worker at Family Services Woodfield in Bridgeport, CT. She also served as Executive Director of the Women's Employment Resource Center of New Haven. After moving to Sarasota, Fran became involved with JFCS, where she volunteered with a weekly lunch group for adults with dementia. She is also an active member of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, serving as a board director and on numerous committees, including co-chairing the Jewish Film Festival.

Debbie Yonker recently rejoined the Board of Trustees, but her history with Aviva runs deep. She first became connected to the community after moving her mother to Kobernick in 2008, and during that time, she served on the Board of Trustees for five years. Beyond Aviva, Debbie holds a deep passion for Sarasota's vibrant performing arts community, serving as an active board member for both the Asolo Theatre and the Sarasota Ballet. She is also closely engaged with Sarasota's Jewish community: she has been named a Lion of Judah by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and is a member of Temple Emanu-El's Cornerstone Society.

Aviva is honored to welcome these new leaders, who will help carry forward the legacy we've built over more than 32 years as a community. Together with the other dedicated members of the Board of Trustees, our Executive Committee plays a critical role in shaping the vision, mission, and direction of Aviva's operations. Working alongside Aviva's Executive Leadership team, led by President and CEO Jay Solomon, the Board and staff together represent the heart and soul of our thriving community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.