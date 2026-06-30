Rakesh Mittapally Announces Enterprise AI Leadership Advancing Business Intelligence and Digital Transformation

ALDIE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakesh Mittapally a Senior vice president of Enterprise business Intelligence (IB) Architecture has been known for his innovations and services for AI driven large-scale Analytics and AI-enabled business innovations. He has 16 years of experience in Enterprise business Intelligence Architecture and recognized for his expertise in Enterprise business analytics modernization, development and research algorithms in artificial intelligence and different initiatives related to cloud data transformation that help organization in transforming complex data into meaningful business insights.He worked with well reputed companies such as AARP, Bank of America, American Express, and BCD Travels and helps them in delivering enterprise solutions that transform complex data to simple and accessible insights. Rakesh played a prominent role with professionalism in the transformation of organizational old and conventional reporting methods to more modern and scalable framework.At AARP, he played a key role in innovating the organization’s analytics Infrastructure that performed the duty of redesigning MicroStrategy platform on AWS-based cloud architecture, lowering the annual cost by $500,000 while improving scalability. Additionally, he led a large-scale Tableau adoption program that ramped up usage of the self-service analytics platform from 250 to over 3,400 users across enterprise, helping business teams gain insights quicker.In addition to his remarkable work, Raskesh has participated in research initiatives in various field such as artificial intelligence, cloud security, business intelligence, machine learning and data driven decision making system. He has authored multiple scholarly publications regarding artificial intelligence in healthcare, self-serving BI reporting, predictive analysis and supply chain intelligence. These works demonstrate his expertise, research capabilities and dedication to driving innovations and advancement in various fields.He was appreciated and recognized through his involvement in prestigious evaluations and award programs, including the Globe Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Titan innovation awards, Global recognition awards and other international Recognition award which proves his intelligence, strong leadership and decision making. Through his expertise and knowledge in MicroStrategy, Tableau, and Enterprise business solutions Rakesh actively contributes to the advancement of modern data and analytics ecosystems which shows his working potential to shape the future of intelligence enterprise, cloud solutions and AI driven strategies that helps in advancement of Enterprise and business intelligence.

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