NUJ Informed June 2026

The union’s new recruitment and organising strategy; strike action at STV and the BBC; Employment Rights Act update; conferences round-up; the right to food; IFJ100.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s National Executive Council (NEC).

In this special safety-themed edition:

Kathryn Torney analyses the findings from the first year of our Journalists’ Safety Tracker.

Tory Blair and Claire Hayhurst share their experience of being health and safety reps .

. A summary from the Ethics Council’s webinar on reporting on violence against women and girls

Updates from recent conferences - including the NUJ's motions on protecting journalists and press freedom at the IFJ Centenary Congress.

READ ONLINE

Download the resource

Return to listing