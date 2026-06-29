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NUJ Informed June 2026

The union’s new recruitment and organising strategy; strike action at STV and the BBC; Employment Rights Act update; conferences round-up; the right to food; IFJ100.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s National Executive Council (NEC).

In this special safety-themed edition:

  • Kathryn Torney analyses the findings from the first year of our Journalists’ Safety Tracker.
  • Tory Blair and Claire Hayhurst share their experience of being health and safety reps.
  • A summary from the Ethics Council’s webinar on reporting on violence against women and girls
  • Updates from recent conferences - including the NUJ's motions on protecting journalists and press freedom at the IFJ Centenary Congress.

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NUJ Informed June 2026

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