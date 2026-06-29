Environ Energy Expands ERCOT Presence and Multifamily Portfolio with Infinity Power Partners Acquisition

Energy Management and Sustainability

Acquisitions marks new “anchor segment” in multifamily residential markets, adding a portfolio of more than 1,400,000 units under contract across the U.S.

We are excited to become an immediate force in the multifamily commercial real estate segment, a one-stop partner for energy procurement, energy efficiency, and smart, sustainable solutions.” — Chris Sternberg, CEO

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environ Energy today announced the acquisition of Infinity Power Partners (IPP), significantly expanding its energy management presence nationally with entry into the multifamily market. The acquisition marks Environ’s second transaction of the year and sixth in the past 16 months. With the addition of approximately 2,000 clients, Environ’s total customer base now eclipses 8,000 nationwide for a dominant position in integrated energy management and impact across the U.S.The acquisition also establishes a new “anchor segment” for Environ in the multifamily residential markets, adding a portfolio representing more than 1,400,000 units under contract across the United States.Infinity Power Partners brings a highly complementary consultative model that spans energy procurement, demand response, energy efficiency, and utility bill auditing—further enhancing Environ’s comprehensive, end-to-end service offering.Co-founded by industry entrepreneurs Nick Altman and Peter Selber, Infinity Power Partners has built a strong reputation for delivering client-focused, strategy-driven solutions. Both founders will join Environ, further strengthening its leadership bench and entrepreneurial culture.“This acquisition continues to solidify our presence in key energy markets while aligning with founders who share our deep commitment to client success,” said Chris Sternberg, CEO of Environ Energy. “We are excited to become an immediate force in the multifamily commercial real estate segment, fully aligned with Environ’s vision of serving as a one-stop partner for energy procurement, energy efficiency, and smart, sustainable solutions.”Nick Altman, Co-Founder of Infinity Power Partners, added, “Peter and I are excited to join forces with the Environ team and bring the scale, stability, and expanded capabilities of Environ’s platform to our clients. The next chapter of energy management is here, and we are thrilled to be part of the team leading that transformation.”Peter Selber, Co-Founder of Infinity Power Partners, said, “We built our business one relationship at a time, with a strong commitment to the communities we serve. That same dedication is reflected in Environ’s approach—now delivered at scale. We are excited about what the future holds for our clients and for the industry as part of Environ.”This acquisition further reinforces Environ Energy’s position as a top-tier provider of integrated energy management and sustainability solutions, accelerating its growth strategy and expanding its ability to deliver innovative, client-centric services nationwide.About Environ EnergyEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, helping organizations advance energy-efficient buildings, clean energy procurement, energy resilience, sustainability initiatives, and regulatory compliance. Environ serves a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and government.About Infinity Power PartnersInfinity Power Partners is a full-service energy management and consulting firm with offices in Houston, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio. The firm provides energy procurement and risk management solutions, market insights, and ongoing support through bespoke, client-specific strategies, combining deep expertise with advanced technology and data-driven insights.About 424 Capital424 Capital partners with lower middle market companies in tech-enabled services, working closely with founders and management teams to accelerate scalable, long-term growth. The firm empowers companies to stand out, scale effectively, and create meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.424capital.com

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