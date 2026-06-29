CardSight AI Launches "Break Out of the Box" Campaign, Spotlighting One-Shot, Multi-Card Trading Card Recognition

CardSight AI, Inc. Logo CardSight AI Supports Identifying Multiple Cards in One Image

Custom-trained computer vision meets collectors where they are — identifying card a full binder page, while legacy tools still scan one card at a time

We train our identification for the real-world conditions collectors actually shoot in, not lab conditions, and our AI is built to read several cards in a single image. ” — Signe Bone, Founding Engineer at CardSight AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, the computer-vision platform powering trading card identification for developers, marketplaces, and hobbyists, today launched "Break Out of the Box," a campaign built around a core advantage of its technology: users never have to line a single card up inside a guide box and scan it one at a time, like depositing a check in a banking app. With CardSight AI, a single photo is identified in one shot, whether it's taken at the card show, the local shop, or the table where you sort your collection, at any angle and in any light, even a full nine-card binder page.As competition intensifies, the campaign draws a deliberate line between CardSight AI's purpose-built approach and the generic techniques many competing tools still rely on.The problem with scanning "in the box"Most card-identification tools depend on legacy image-matching techniques such as perceptual hashing (p-hashing) and k-nearest-neighbor (kNN) matching. These methods compare a new photo against a library of reference scans by measuring how visually similar the two images are. That only works when the new photo closely mirrors the reference image, which forces the card to be flat, centered, evenly lit, and captured one at a time.The result is what CardSight AI calls the "deposit-a-check" experience: hold the card inside an on-screen box, keep it still, wait for the match, then repeat. For a collector with thousands of cards, those two-to-three seconds per card add up to hours. Worse, these similarity-based methods are brittle in the real world. A slight angle, a glare off a holo or refractor parallel, or a partially obscured corner can break the match entirely. And because the technique compares one image to one reference, it has no concept of "there are nine cards in this photo."CardSight AI's approach: trained for trading cardsRather than matching pictures to pictures, CardSight AI custom-trains its own computer vision specifically for trading cards, identifying each one against the CardSight AI Catalog of more than 12 million cards. A single photo can contain one card, a stack, or a full nine-card binder page, and CardSight AI handles them all in one shot.Because the AI is trained for real-world conditions rather than the controlled, boxed-in capture legacy tools demand, CardSight AI meets collectors where they actually are, at a card show, the local card shop, or the table where they sort their collection. A photo of a binder page that would take 20 to 30 seconds to scan card-by-card is resolved in one call."Scanning cards one at a time is the trading-card version of depositing a check with your bank's mobile app. You line it up in the box, hold still, and wait," said Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AI. "Collectors have thousands of cards, and nobody wants to feed them through a slot. We built CardSight AI to meet collectors where they already are, whether that's the card show, the local shop, or the kitchen table, so you can photograph a card however it's sitting in front of you, held in your hand, or even awhole binder page at once, and get answers instantly. That's what 'Break Out of the Box' means."Why purpose-built AI wins over the long termCardSight AI's bet is that as catalogs grow into the millions and new sets and parallels release every week, similarity-based matching gets harder, while trained AI gets better.Perceptual hashing and nearest-neighbor approaches degrade as the reference library expands: distinguishing a base card from a near-identical parallel comes down to fine details that a distance metric tends to blur, and search costs grow alongside the index. Purpose-trained AI computer vision works the opposite way. It learns the actual features that separate one card from another, and it improves as more data flows in. Multi-card capture is native to the platform, too, not bolted on."Perceptual hashing and nearest-neighbor matching only work when your photo looks almost exactly like a reference image, so everything has to be flat, centered, and perfectly lit," said Signe Bone, Founding Engineer at CardSight AI. "We train our identification for the real-world conditions collectors actually shoot in, not lab conditions, and our AI is built to read several cards in a single image. That's why we can identify a nine-card page in one capture, and why our accuracy keeps climbing as we add data, instead of hitting a ceiling."Built for buildersCardSight AI rests on three pillars: trading card identification, trading card price data , and the CardSight AI Catalog. The pricing pillar returns comprehensive, structured bid/ask market data, not a single estimated "price" or "comp," but the underlying market data builders need to value cards on their own terms. The Catalog ties identification and pricing to one consistent record for every card.CardSight AI maintains identification accuracy of 99.5% across major U.S. sports, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and One Piece, delivered through a developer-first REST API with Open Source SDKs for Node.js, Python, Swift, Java, and .NET hosted on GitHub , plus Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints for AI-native applications. The company positions itself as infrastructure, the data and recognition layer that lets developers and non-technical creators build card apps without training AI of their own. CardSight AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program.The "Break Out of the Box" campaign rolls out across CardSight AI's channels beginning June 29, 2026.About CardSight AICardSight AI, Inc. is an AI-powered trading card identification and data infrastructure platform. Using AI computer vision custom-trained specifically for trading cards, CardSight AI identifies more than 12 million cards at 99.5% accuracy across major U.S. sports, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and One Piece. The company provides its capabilities through a REST API, native SDKs, and MCP endpoints, serving as the recognition and data layer for developers, marketplaces, and collectors. CardSight AI is based in Maine and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program.Learn more at: https://cardsight.ai

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