Future Agriculture Leaders Gathered at Kentucky State for Weeklong YEA-REAP Experience

High school students connected to six 1890 land-grant universities explored hands-on learning in research, technology, and leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Agricultural learning, leadership development, and career exploration took place June 21-25 as high school students connected to 4-H Youth Development programs at participating 1890 land-grant universities completed the 2026 Youth Innovators Empowering Agriculture — Research and Extension Apprenticeship Program (YEA-REAP) at Kentucky State University.

The residential summer camp brought 98 students to Frankfort for an immersive experience focused on agriculture, research, Cooperative Extension, technology, leadership, and future career pathways.

Students represented high schools connected to programs at Alcorn State University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lincoln University in Missouri, North Carolina A&T State University, and Prairie View A&M University.

Supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, YEA-REAP is part of the Youth Innovators Empowering Agriculture Across America initiative. Grounded in 4-H Youth Development, the program helps students explore the role agriculture plays in food systems, health, natural resources, technology, and communities.

“Kentucky State was proud to welcome students from across the nation for a week of discovery, leadership, and applied learning,” said Dr. Tyrell Kahan, associate Extension administrator at Kentucky State. “YEA-REAP helps students see agriculture as a broad and evolving field that includes science, technology, health, entrepreneurship, Extension, and service.”

Across five days, participants took part in workshops, interactive activities, leadership development sessions, and real-world learning experiences led by Kentucky State faculty, Extension professionals, and program partners. Rotations introduced students to University learning sites and facilities, including locations on main campus, Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm, the Aquatic Research Center, and the Environmental Education and Research Center.

Benson Farm, located on Mills Lane in Franklin County, gave students a view of nearly 300 acres used for research, demonstrations, Extension education, and community programming. The farm supports work in areas such as small ruminants, soil management, horticulture, livestock management, honeybees, beneficial insects, aquaculture, urban agriculture, organic agriculture, and Kentucky State’s pawpaw program.

There, students explored animal science, plant sciences, value-added production, entomology, and pawpaw research. Main campus sessions included GIS and drone technology, human nutrition, and mobile human healthcare.

Kentucky’s only dedicated aquatic research complex, the Aquatic Research Center includes research ponds, hatchery space, instructional facilities, diagnostic laboratory space, and indoor systems that support year-round controlled-environment aquaculture research. During YEA-REAP, students learned about aquaculture production, aquaponics, shrimp production, fish diets, water quality, and related laboratory activities.

At the Environmental Education and Research Center in Pleasureville, Kentucky, students experienced part of a 308-acre site that includes a pond, walking trails, and field locations used for environmental education and research. Sessions there included tree stand surveys, apiculture with native pollinators, and biological stream monitoring.

Career and leadership development also shaped the week, along with team-building activities, a campus scavenger hunt, and a field trip to Louisville. Students visited Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana and the Muhammad Ali Center as part of the programming.

“This is the land-grant mission in action,” said Dr. Marcus Bernard, dean of the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources and director of Kentucky State’s 1890 Land-Grant Program. “Students were able to work directly with researchers and Extension professionals while seeing how agriculture connects to innovation, workforce development, and community needs.”

A farm-to-table cookout and closing session at Benson Farm concluded the camp. The program included remarks from University leaders, a keynote address, dinner, a pinning ceremony, student reflections, and closing remarks.

The camp also drew public attention during the week through a June 24 “Around 10” segment featuring Dr. Misty Terry and student participant Kingston Greenich, who discussed Youth Innovators Empowering Agriculture and the week’s learning experiences at Kentucky State.

By hosting YEA-REAP, Kentucky State continued its work to introduce young people to the academic, research, and career opportunities available through 1890 land-grant universities and HBCUs.

“This camp is more than a summer experience,” Dr. Kahan said. “It gives students a chance to imagine themselves as future scientists, educators, entrepreneurs, Extension leaders, and problem-solvers.”

Support for this work is provided by the Youth Innovators Empowering Agriculture Across America, award no. NC.X2022.08343, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.