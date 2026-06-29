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KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS SPECIAL MEETING

KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS 
SPECIAL MEETING

*** Meeting Will be Conducted in Person and Videoconference ***

June 30, 2026
10:00 am EST

Board of Regents Room
Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building, 2nd Floor 400 East Main Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 (Primary Physical Location)

Zoom Link: https://kysu.zoom.us/j/99896397547 

Webinar ID: 99896397547

One Tap Mobile: US: +16469313860,99896397547# US

 


1. Call to Order                                                                                            Regent Tammi Dukes
                                                                                                                       Board Chair

2. Roll Call                                                                                                    Nicole Sergent
                                                                                                                       General Counsel and Board Secretary

3. Closed session                                                                                         Chair Dukes

A. Closed session pursuant to KRS 61.810(1)(f) and (m) to discuss personnel matters and to discuss records exempted from disclosure under KRS 61.878(1)(m).

4. Reconvene in open session                                                                     Chair Dukes 

5. Possible action from closed session                                                      Chair Dukes

6. Closing remarks                                                                                       Chair Dukes

7. Adjournment                                                                                            Chair Dukes

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KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS SPECIAL MEETING

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