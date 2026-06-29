KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY BOARD OF REGENTS

SPECIAL MEETING



*** Meeting Will be Conducted in Person and Videoconference ***



June 30, 2026

10:00 am EST



Board of Regents Room

Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building, 2nd Floor 400 East Main Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 (Primary Physical Location)



Zoom Link: https://kysu.zoom.us/j/99896397547



Webinar ID: 99896397547



One Tap Mobile: US: +16469313860,99896397547# US

1. Call to Order Regent Tammi Dukes

Board Chair 2. Roll Call Nicole Sergent

General Counsel and Board Secretary 3. Closed session Chair Dukes A. Closed session pursuant to KRS 61.810(1)(f) and (m) to discuss personnel matters and to discuss records exempted from disclosure under KRS 61.878(1)(m). 4. Reconvene in open session Chair Dukes 5. Possible action from closed session Chair Dukes 6. Closing remarks Chair Dukes 7. Adjournment Chair Dukes

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