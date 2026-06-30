Sika Corporation – Roofing Names Laurie Hill Vice President of Technical Roofing/Insulation

Laurie Hill Vice President of Technical Roofing/Insulation

Laurie’s leadership, deep technical expertise, and commitment to excellence have been critical to the success of Sika’s Rmax insulation business.” — Sebastien Godard, EVP Roofing

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika Corporation’s roofing & waterproofing team is pleased to announce the promotion of Laurie Hill to Vice President of Technical Roofing/Insulation, effective July 1. In this role, Hill will report to Sebastien Godard, Executive Vice President, Roofing.

Hill brings more than two decades of experience with Sika and its Rmax business unit, where she began her career in December 2000 as a Process Engineer at the company’s Dallas, Texas manufacturing facility. Over the course of her tenure, she has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Technical Director, and most recently Senior Director, Technical.

Throughout her career, Hill has been instrumental in advancing the company’s technical capabilities and supporting the growth of its insulation business. She has played a key role in driving product certifications, strengthening technical services, and supporting Sika’s expansion from roofing applications into wall insulation systems.

“Laurie’s leadership, deep technical expertise, and commitment to excellence have been critical to the success of Sika’s Rmax insulation business,” said Sebastien Godard, EVP Roofing. “Her expanded role will further enhance alignment across our roofing and insulation technical teams and position us for continued innovation and growth.”

In her new role, Hill will oversee both the Insulation Technical team and the Roofing Technical team, supporting greater collaboration and technical consistency across Sika’s building envelope solutions.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded role and continue working with such a talented team to advance our technical capabilities and support for our customers,” said Hill.

Hill has also been actively involved in industry organizations and standards development, contributing to associations including ASCE, ASTM, CAN/ULC, Foam Sheathing Committee, NAMBA, PIMA, and the International Code Council (ICC).

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Sika AG

With more than 100 years of experience, Sika is a worldwide innovation and sustainability leader in the development and production of systems and products for commercial and residential construction, as well as the transportation, marine, automotive, and renewable energy manufacturing industries.

Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

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