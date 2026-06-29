Three Quebec innovators are bringing AI to one of Canada's busiest annual traditions

Simon Berman, Montreal Mini-Storage co-Founder and CEO

Montreal Mini-Storage, MovingWaldo and SpaceStacker Join Forces To Improve Moving Day

Over the past 20 years, we've watched moving day evolve dramatically. It's incredible to see Quebec companies leading that transformation - helping Canadians move with greater confidence than ever.” — Simon Berman

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, Quebec's July 1st moving day has been synonymous with long lineups, overflowing trucks and last-minute stress. This year, however, artificial intelligence is quietly changing how many Canadians prepare for one of the country's busiest annual moving days.While much of the public conversation around AI focuses on chatbots and workplace productivity, Quebec companies are increasingly applying the technology to solve practical, everyday challenges. Moving day is no exception.In response, three Quebec companies have joined forces ahead of this year's moving rush. Montreal Mini-Storage has partnered with fellow Quebec innovators MovingWaldo and SpaceStacker to combine AI-powered storage planning, mover matching and self-storage into a more seamless experience for Canadians preparing for July 1.Integrated directly into the Montreal Mini-Storage website, SpaceStacker uses artificial intelligence and 3D visualization to recommend the ideal storage unit before customers arrive. MovingWaldo's proprietary matching technology helps Canadians compare trusted moving companies and services based on their destination, inventory and budget. Combined with Montreal Mini-Storage's network of 24 locations across Greater Montreal and the Laurentians, customers can now plan nearly every aspect of their move with greater confidence and less stress."Over the past 20 years, we've watched moving day evolve dramatically," said Simon Berman, Co-Founder and CEO of Montreal Mini-Storage. "What was once a hectic and stressful day has become a thoughtfully planned experience thanks to technology. It's exciting to see Quebec companies leading that transformation and helping Canadians move with greater confidence than ever before."The collaboration reflects a broader shift in how artificial intelligence is being used—not simply to automate work, but to simplify real-world experiences that affect millions of people. Rather than replacing the human side of moving, these technologies are helping Canadians make faster, more informed decisions before moving day arrives.With hundreds of thousands of Canadians relocating around July 1, the technologies behind moving day may be changing almost as quickly as the neighbourhoods themselves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.