Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation Launches Crisis Assistance Grant to Support Rodeo Contestants in Need

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation logo 42nd BPIR Logo BPIR Bull Riding Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

New program provides financial assistance to BPIR contestants facing hardship due to competition-related injuries and qualifying crisis events at a BPIR rodeo.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF) proudly announces the launch of the BPIRF Crisis Assistance Grant, a new initiative created to provide short-term financial relief for Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo contestants who experience a competition-related injury or qualifying crisis events at a Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

The grant reflects the Foundation's commitment to supporting the men and women who preserve and advance the legacy of Black rodeo across America. Designed to help contestants during recovery and times of unexpected hardship, the program provides assistance for essential living expenses including housing, utilities, food, and certain medical-related costs. Eligible applicants may receive up to $2,000 in assistance within a 24-month period, subject to review and available funding.

The BPIRF Crisis Assistance Grant was established to help current BPIR members in good standing who experience a competition-related injury or qualifying crisis event and can demonstrate resulting financial hardship as a result of the injury. Applications will be reviewed by the BPIR Foundation Committee, who will evaluate eligibility, need, and supporting documentation before making funding determinations.

"Rodeo is one of the most physically demanding sports in America, and injuries can impact a contestant's ability to compete and earn income overnight," said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and President of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation.

"The BPIRF Crisis Assistance Grant is more than financial aid. It is a promise that our rodeo family stands behind our cowboys and cowgirls when they need us most."

The initiative aligns with the Foundation's mission to celebrate, preserve, and sustain the rich heritage of Black cowboys and cowgirls while supporting the athletes whose dedication keeps that legacy alive.

"The cowboys and cowgirls of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo are the heart of our organization," Cunningham added. "We celebrate them in the arena, and through this grant we stand with them beyond it."

For information about eligibility requirements, application procedures, or supporting the BPIRF Crisis Assistance Grant, contact the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation at billpickett.rodeo@gmail.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is dedicated to preserving and advancing the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls through education, youth engagement, cultural preservation, community initiatives, and programs that support communities, rodeo athletes and their families. Through its work, the Foundation seeks to ensure that the history, contributions, and future of the BPIR rodeo continue to thrive for generations to come.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is the nation’s premier African American touring rodeo association. Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to the American West, BPIR is proudly led today by President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, making it the only African American touring rodeo association in the world owned and operated by a Black woman. Touring major cities across the United States annually, BPIR presents world class rodeo competition while serving as a powerful cultural platform advancing national and global awareness of Black Western heritage.

BPIR returns to the west coast in Oakland, CA July 11th & 12th, 2026

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