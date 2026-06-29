Army Lt. Col. Matthew T. Mosteiko Assumes Command of DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Korea

Army Lt. Col. Matthew T. Mosteiko took command of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Indo-Pacific Korea from Army Lt. Col. Jeremia Van during a change of command ceremony held at Camp Walker in Daegu, South Korea, on June 18.

The ceremony, steeped in military tradition, symbolized the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another.

With precision and focus, the guidon passed hand to hand from Van, relinquishing her duties as commander, to the presiding officer and then to the incoming commander, Mosteiko. The passing of the guidon represents trust and respect up and down the chain of command.

Van led DLA Energy Indo-Pacific for two years, during which time the unit strengthened energy resilience across the Korean theater, ensuring uninterrupted fuel support to the joint force. Under her command, the organization integrated advanced quality assurance practices, enhanced command-and-control reporting mechanisms, and drove innovation in support of the fiscal year 2029 contract extension of the Trans-Korea Pipeline. Ultimately, this set the theater with strategic petroleum reserves in which Van managed a $1.3 billion Western Pacific contract supporting five nations.

Van’s next assignment is with the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss, Texas.

“Serving as commander of DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Korea has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Van. “This team delivered every day for the warfighter, strengthening readiness, ensuring energy resilience and reinforcing the U.S.-South Korean alliance. Our accomplishments were built on teamwork, innovation and an unwavering commitment to mission.

“I leave proud of what this unit has achieved and confident it will continue to exceed the standard. As I transition to the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, I carry forward the lessons of this command and deep pride in having served alongside such extraordinary professionals.”

Mosteiko comes to DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Korea from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany. There, Mosteiko led a team focused on theater-wide sustainment, distribution, theater opening operations and reception, staging and onward movement of 23 rotational brigades into and out of Europe.

“It is an immense honor to join the DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Korea team and assume command of this critical organization,” said Mosteiko. “Lt. Col. Van’s leadership has set an exceptional standard, building a resilient and high-performing unit that is vital to the theater. I look forward to building on that incredible foundation, leveraging my experience in theater sustainment to further enhance our capabilities and ensure our warfighters have the energy required to meet any future challenge.”

DLA Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan presided over the ceremony and credited Van with successfully navigating a shifting security environment. He praised her command’s readiness, innovation, and strategic impact on the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

“Above all, she focused on her people. She cultivated a high-performing team that has been consistently recognized for technical excellence and mission responsiveness," said Bresnihan. “Her command emphasized people, partnerships, and preparedness. Because of that focus, you leave this unit more agile, more resilient, and perfectly postured for the future fight.”

DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Korea consists of a robust workforce, operating under DLA, nation’s combat logistics support agency, and is responsible for providing bulk petroleum supply, distribution and quality management for U.S. forces in South Korea that support energy-related missions.

Gen AI was used in preparation of this article, which was researched, reviewed and edited by DOW personnel.