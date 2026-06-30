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Global Biodegradable Lanyard Market Enters High-Growth Phase: The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $1.82 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The biodegradable lanyard market is gaining significant traction as environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives become more prominent worldwide. As organizations and consumers seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic products, the biodegradable lanyard sector is positioned for substantial growth. Below, we explore the market size, key drivers, leading regions, and important trends shaping this evolving industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Biodegradable Lanyard Market

The biodegradable lanyard market has experienced rapid expansion recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.03 billion in 2025 to $1.15 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This past growth has been fueled by the widespread use of plastic-based lanyards in corporate settings, growing public awareness of the harmful effects of plastic pollution, increased corporate branding efforts, the rise of large-scale events and conferences, and the initial move toward environmentally friendly office supplies.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even faster, reaching $1.82 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.0%. The projected growth during this period is driven by stricter regulations on single-use plastics, stronger corporate commitments to sustainability, growing demand for biodegradable office accessories, adoption of green procurement practices by institutions, and advances in bio-based material technologies. Key trends expected to dominate include the integration of biodegradable workplace accessories in corporate identity systems, compostable branding materials for events, innovations in plant fiber-based lanyard manufacturing, supply chain certifications focused on low carbon footprints, and institutional policies promoting zero plastic purchasing.

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Understanding Biodegradable Lanyards and Their Environmental Benefit

A biodegradable lanyard is a strap designed to hold items such as ID cards or keys and is made from materials that break down naturally through biological processes. This design helps reduce environmental impact by decomposing more quickly and safely than conventional plastic lanyards, thereby minimizing long-term waste accumulation. By replacing traditional plastic with biodegradable alternatives, these lanyards contribute to lessening persistent plastic pollution.

Environmental Awareness as a Key Growth Driver for the Biodegradable Lanyard Market

Growing environmental consciousness is a major factor pushing the demand for biodegradable lanyards worldwide. Environmental sustainability focuses on the responsible management of natural resources to meet present needs without compromising future ecological balance. Concerns over climate change have led individuals, corporations, and governments to favor eco-friendly, resource-efficient products. This is particularly evident in corporate, institutional, and event environments where sustainable alternatives to plastic lanyards are sought to reduce environmental impact. For example, in July 2023, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported that over 86.5% of adults in Great Britain had made lifestyle changes to address environmental issues, based on a survey from May to June 2023. Such rising awareness is expected to drive further growth in the biodegradable lanyard market.

View the full biodegradable lanyard market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biodegradable-lanyard-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Plastic Pollution Concerns Fueling Demand for Biodegradable Lanyards

The increasing worry about plastic pollution is another significant force behind the growth of the biodegradable lanyard market. Plastic pollution involves the accumulation of non-degradable plastic waste that negatively impacts ecosystems, wildlife, and human health by contaminating land, water, and oceans. This problem is exacerbated by the surge in plastic production combined with improper disposal practices, leading to persistent environmental damage. Biodegradable lanyards offer a solution by replacing conventional plastic products with materials that naturally decompose, thereby reducing the buildup of plastic waste. According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, over 400 million tons of plastic are produced annually worldwide, highlighting the urgent need for eco-friendly alternatives. Consequently, concerns about plastic pollution are expected to accelerate the adoption of biodegradable lanyards.

Regional Outlook and Market Leadership in Biodegradable Lanyards

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global biodegradable lanyard market. However, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and regional opportunities in this sector.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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