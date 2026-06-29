Miami Climate Week 2027 Marks Third Year of Advancing Climate Resilience Across South Florida

Miami Climate Week is the signature event of the Miami Climate 365 initiative, designed to inspire and mobilize community-driven climate action across Miami-Dade County. This annual event brings together leaders from the public, private, and nonprofit sec

March 13-22, 2027 | A week-long celebration of collaboration and solutions, centered by the Resilience 365 Conference and community-driven events

Miami Climate Week will bring together more leaders and organizations committed to a stronger, more resilient South Florida, with even more voices, ideas, and solutions planned for 2027.” — David A. Duckenfield, Executive Director, Miami Climate 365

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Climate Week 2027 Marks Third Year of Advancing Climate Resilience Across South FloridaMarch 13-22, 2027 | A week-long celebration of collaboration and solutions, centered by the Resilience 365 Conference and community-driven eventsMIAMI, FL – June 29, 2026 — Miami Climate 365 (MC365) today announced the third annual Miami Climate Week during March 13-22, 2027, bringing together community leaders, residents, businesses, academia, policymakers, and innovators from across South Florida for 10 days dedicated to advancing climate resilience and elevating practical and protective resilience solutions in Miami-Dade County. The week will be capped by World Water Day.“Miami Climate Week has become an important gathering point for people and organizations committed to building a stronger, more resilient South Florida,” said David A. Duckenfield, executive director of Miami Climate 365. “As we look ahead to 2027, we are excited to bring together even more voices, ideas, and solutions that can help shape the future of our communities.”Building on the momentum of two successful years, Miami Climate Week has become a national platform for collaboration, education, and action. The week will feature a dynamic lineup of events designed to inspire engagement, foster partnerships, and accelerate climate solutions throughout Miami-Dade County and beyond. At the center of the week is the annual Resilience 365 Conference hosted by the University of Miami Climate Resilience Institute March 16-17. The conference brings together local and national resilience leaders alongside practitioners, researchers, and non-profit organizations for discussions and workshops that focus on implementing and financing innovative community resilience efforts.The third annual Miami Climate Week is the signature annual event of Miami Climate 365, a year-round initiative focused on strengthening resilience, promoting solutions and connecting organizations and communities working toward a more sustainable and resilient future.Strengthening a Growing Movement for Climate Action in 2027The second Miami Climate Week, held in March 2026, welcomed more than 3,500 participants engaged in 58+ community-driven impact opportunities, alongside 103 partner organizations hosting events across the region. Additionally, the University of Miami Resilience 365 Conference brought together 100+ speakers and over 400 attendees who discussed topics ranging from innovative financing for resilience initiatives to community-engaged adaptation planning strategies.“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back for the 3rd annual Miami Climate Week and Resilient 365 conference, building on last year's collaborative spirit to drive real, actionable change,” said Michael Berkowitz, executive director of the University of Miami Climate Resilience Institute. “This year, we will emphasize collaborative conversations, dive deeper into topics like heat and health, resilience finance and future ready design, and provide larger platforms for networking and knowledge sharing."Miami Climate Week 2027 Features:1. The Resilience 365 Conference, showcasing innovative solutions, emerging technologies, and best practices for climate resilience2. Community-driven service projects and volunteer opportunities that create meaningful local impact3. Educational programs and youth engagement initiatives designed to inspire and empower the next generation of climate leaders4. Networking and collaboration opportunities that connect leaders from government, business, academia, nonprofits, and local communities5. Interactive events, workshops, and discussions that foster action, innovation, and resilience across South FloridaClimate Technology and Investment – Miami Climate Week will further align efforts to strengthen Miami-Dade County’s Risk and Resilience Tech Hub, a landmark initiative made possible by federal and regional cooperation across government, industry, academia, and philanthropy to create climate solutions through technological advancementsAbout Miami Climate WeekMiami Climate Week is the signature event of the Miami Climate 365 initiative, designed to inspire and mobilize community-driven climate action across Miami-Dade County. This annual event brings together leaders from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, along with residents, to collaborate on innovative solutions to the region's most pressing climate challenges. Through engaging workshops and community activities, Miami Climate Week fosters cross-sectoral partnerships and builds a shared vision for a sustainable and resilient future. It underscores the commitment to year-round action and long-term impact.

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