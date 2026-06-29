Board mourns passing of Commissioner J. Owen Etheridge

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners and county staff are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Commissioner J. Owen Etheridge at age 74. Etheridge was a devoted public servant and steadfast advocate for the community he proudly called home.

Commissioner Etheridge dedicated many years to serving the citizens of Currituck County. First elected to the Board of Commissioners in 1994, he served through 2002. He was re-elected in 2004, serving through 2012, and once again earned the trust of voters when he was re-elected in 2018. Throughout his tenure, Commissioner Etheridge brought thoughtful leadership, practical experience, and an unwavering commitment to preserving the values and character of Currituck County.

Commissioner Etheridge understood the importance of agriculture as both the foundation of Currituck’s heritage and a vital part of its future. He was a strong advocate for protecting farmland, supporting the agricultural community, and promoting responsible growth that balanced progress with the preservation of the county’s rural landscape. His firsthand knowledge of farming and deep appreciation for the land helped shape many of the decisions he made while serving on the Board.

Beyond his local service, Commissioner Etheridge represented Currituck County through his active involvement with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, where he worked alongside leaders from across the state to address issues affecting counties and rural communities.

The Board of Commissioners recognizes Commissioner Etheridge’s outstanding contributions to Currituck County and extends its heartfelt gratitude for his decades of public service. His wisdom and genuine care for the community earned the respect of colleagues, county staff, and residents alike.

The members of the Currituck County Board of Commissioners and county staff offer their sincere condolences to Commissioner Etheridge’s family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed and his legacy of service to Currituck County will not be forgotten.