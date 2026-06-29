Harrisburg University Introduces 7-Week Graduate Course Model to Enhance Student Success and Flexibility

Students will focus on one course at a time rather than juggling multiple classes simultaneously under the traditional 14-week format.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrisburg University of Science and Technology has announced a transition to a new 7-week course delivery model for graduate master's programs, a move designed to provide students with greater focus, flexibility, and academic momentum.The transition will be fully implemented by January 2027 and will apply to all graduate-level master's programs except for the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN). Doctoral programs will remain unchanged.Under the university's current 14-week format, graduate students typically complete two courses simultaneously throughout the semester. The new model will allow students to concentrate on one course at a time during each 7-week session.University leaders believe the approach better aligns with how today's working professionals learn and balance competing priorities.Rather than dividing attention across multiple classes, assignments, and deadlines, students will be able to focus their efforts on a single subject before moving on to the next course.Importantly, Harrisburg University has emphasized that courses are being redesigned specifically for the new format and are not simply condensed versions of existing coursework. Faculty are revising curriculum structures, learning activities, and assessment strategies to maximize student engagement and learning outcomes within the 7-week framework.The transition reflects a growing trend in higher education toward accelerated and focused learning models that support adult learners and working professionals.For international students, the change may provide additional benefits by simplifying academic scheduling while balancing internships, experiential learning opportunities , and professional commitments.Advocates of shorter academic terms point to several advantages, including improved student engagement, reduced academic overload, increased motivation, and more frequent opportunities for students to celebrate course completion milestones.The new model is expected to help students maintain momentum throughout their graduate studies while providing a more structured and manageable path toward degree completion.Higher education continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's learners. The 7-week format creates a more focused learning experience that allows students to engage deeply with course content while maintaining progress toward their degree goals.Students currently enrolled in eligible master's programs will automatically transition to the new format beginning in January 2027.About Harrisburg UniversityHarrisburg University of Science and Technology is a private, nonprofit university focused on science, technology, and innovation. The university offers career-focused graduate programs designed to prepare students for leadership roles in rapidly evolving industries through applied learning and industry engagement.About Howell Management Services (HMS)Howell Management Services (HMS) is an exclusive university partner specializing in graduate enrollment services for international students. HMS works with accredited U.S. universities to assist students with admissions guidance, program selection, experiential learning opportunities, credential evaluations, visa-related information, and enrollment support. Through partnerships with universities across the United States, HMS helps students identify graduate programs aligned with their academic and professional goals.For more information, visit www.howellmgmt.com

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