BondWave and Fintech Global Center Partner to Deliver Fixed Income Analytics and Execution Capabilities Across Platforms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, and Fintech Global Center (FGC), a provider of fixed income trading systems and solutions for the global financial industry, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate access to Effiand FGC TMS, embedding each platform’s capabilities directly within the other.Under the new partnership, FGC TMS will integrate BondWave’s Market Calculator solution and price discovery tools, giving FGC TMS users greater visibility into current market conditions to support more informed investment decisions. Simultaneously, Effi users will gain access to FGC TMS’s OMS/EMS capabilities and liquidity from all major fixed income ATSs across all trading protocols, delivering a cost-effective alternative to traditional execution solutions and enabling a complete pre- and post-trade workflow within a single platform.BondWave’s Effi platform delivers oversight, analytics, and workflow tools across every fixed income position and transaction. Its Market Calculator enables users to examine and capture market conditions prior to execution, supporting markup/fair pricing and best execution requirements through real-time market data, customizable measurement settings, and compliance-ready calculation archiving.FGC TMS is a fixed income trading and trade management system that supports the full trade lifecycle, including data, execution, real-time positions, P&L, clearing, settlement, reporting, compliance, risk management, and more, all at a significantly reduced cost that sales, trading, operations, and compliance teams can use. FGC TMS brings greater efficiency by allowing desks to customize the solution, while cutting down on costs, manual processes, and operational complexities.“This partnership with Fintech Global Center reflects our commitment to a custodian and liquidity-agnostic framework for the fixed income industry,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “In a market defined by fragmented execution and heightened regulatory scrutiny around best execution and fair pricing obligations, firms need solutions that bring clarity and control to every stage of the trade lifecycle. This integration delivers exactly that by embedding best-in-breed analytics and execution capabilities directly within the platforms our clients already rely on.”“Our partnership with BondWave reflects our core commitments to the fixed income trading community,” said Ashok Mittal, CEO of Fintech Global Center. “By bringing industry-leading solutions from BondWave’s Effi to FGC TMS clients and maintaining our commitment to an open architecture that enables internal tools and external services to be easily integrated into FGC TMS, broker-dealers can have access to a comprehensive, customizable, and cost-effective fixed income trading solution designed to reduce costs, improve profitability, and streamline operations.”To learn more about Effi and FGC TMS, visit bondwave.com and tms.fintechglobal.center – Ends –ABOUT BONDWAVE LLCEstablished in 2001, BondWaveis a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions designed to enable clients to manage and expand their fixed income business with greater efficiency. We serve a wide range of clients, including traders, compliance professionals, RIAs, and asset managers, who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates and optimizing workflows.Effi, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions – providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction to drive informed investment and business decisions. Effi’s capabilities include Portfolio Oversight, Trade Oversight, and curated MuniNews. Our solutions are fueled by proprietary data sets that are developed using AI, machine learning technologies, and advanced data science. To learn more about BondWave, visit bondwave.com.ABOUT FGCEstablished in 1996, Fintech Global Center (fintechglobal.center) is an ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II-certified financial technology firm that specializes in the development of trading systems. Its flagship platform, FGC TMS, is a fixed income trading and trade management system designed for broker-dealers and institutional firms operating in today's markets. FGC’s clients include banks, broker-dealers, and service providers who rely on its deep financial industry knowledge and fintech expertise to manage their institutional technology needs more efficiently and cost-effectively.Built on more than 30 years of hands-on trading and operational experience, FGC TMS is a feature-rich, highly customizable platform used by sales, trading, operations, management, and compliance teams at broker-dealers. Trusted by firms worldwide, it brings all critical fixed income trading functions into a single integrated system, supporting end-to-end workflow from execution through operations and compliance. To learn more about FGC TMS, visit tms.fintechglobal.center.Media ContactsCarly GrayButtonwood Communications Group631-560-8958cgray@buttonwoodpr.comManvi BatraFintech Global Center, Inc.646-688-7500Manvi.Batra@fintechglobal.center

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