Traffic Advisory -Capricorn Boulevard between Wateau Court and Nectar Court Intermittent Lane Closure July 1

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 29, 2026) – Capricorn Boulevard between Wateau Court and Nectar Court will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 1 for Public Works crews to repair stormwater infrastructure.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Ryan Prince at Ryan.Prince@CharlotteCountyFl.gov .

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