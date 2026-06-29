Traffic Advisory -Edgewater Drive between Carlisle Avenue and Cousley Drive Intermittent Lane Closures July 6-17

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 29, 2026) – Edgewater Drive between Carlisle Avenue and Cousley Drive will have intermittent lane closures 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 17 for Lumos to install underground fiber.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Kevin Johannesen, Lumos Fiber at 727-687-2819.

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