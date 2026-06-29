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Marine Advisory - South Gulf Cove Lock Independence Holiday Hours

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 29, 2026) – The South Gulf Cove Lock is extending its operating hours to 10 p.m., Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 to accommodate increased holiday boating traffic. Normal operational hours will resume 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, July 6.

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Marine Advisory - South Gulf Cove Lock Independence Holiday Hours

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