Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Deputy Alex Silverman for Lifesaving Actions

NEWS RELEASE

June 24, 2026

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is proud to recognize Deputy Alex Silverman for his exceptional actions during a serious multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near mile marker 123 on June 12, 2026.

Deputy Silverman was dispatched to the crash and responded through heavy traffic, arriving as the first emergency responder on scene. He encountered a woman who had suffered catastrophic injuries to both of her legs, and was experiencing massive blood loss.

Recognizing the immediate threat to her life, Deputy Silverman applied three tourniquets to control the hemorrhaging before emergency medical personnel arrived.

Trauma Program Manager from Valley View Hospital, Carly deBeque, credited Deputy Silverman’s rapid actions as a critical factor in the patient’s survival. “Blood loss is one of the leading causes of preventable death following traumatic injury,” she said.

Lieutenant Rohe with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department also praised Deputy Silverman’s performance: “Deputy Silverman’s ability to recognize a life-threatening condition, take immediate action and perform under pressure reflects outstanding professionalism and dedication to the safety and well-being of the community.”

Those who witnessed the incident noted not only Deputy Silverman’s decisive actions, but also the calm and compassionate manner in which he cared for the patient. Despite the chaotic circumstances, he remained by her side, helping keep her calm, awake and reassured until Glenwood Spring Fire Department EMS personnel arrived and assumed patient care.

In letters of commendation, emergency responders praised Deputy Silverman’s sound judgement, professionalism, and willingness to act during a critical, time-sensitive emergency. They noted that his actions exemplified the highest standards of public service and demonstrated the value of training, preparedness, and commitment to community safety.

The patient survived her injuries and later expressed her gratitude for Deputy Silverman’s actions that day.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Colorado State Patrol, Valley View Hospital, Garfield County Communications Authority, and all first responders involved in this incident.

Deputy Silverman’s actions serve as a powerful reminder that in moments of crisis, preparation, compassion, and decisive action can save lives.

Please join us in congratulating Deputy Alex Silverman as he is presented with a Lifesaving Award in recognition of his lifesaving actions, as well as for his outstanding service and dedication to the citizens and visitors of Garfield County.