UNIVEC, Inc. (OTC: UNVC) and 11 Three LLC Announce Advanced Transdermal Neuro-Anesthetic Pain Patch, RELIEFTA™

11 Three LLC's patented SENDS™ platform features advanced sub-micron molecular delivery rings engineered to prevent transdermal chemical crystallization.

UNIVEC and 11 Three launch RELIEFTA™, an advanced transdermal pain patch using patented SENDS™ nano-technology out of the University of Maryland BioPark

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNIVEC, Inc. (OTC: UNVC) and manufacturing partner 11 Three LLC today announced the rollout of their advanced transdermal neuro-anesthetic pain patch, RELIEFTA ™.Operating within the University of Maryland BioPark, the next-generation neuro-anesthetic patch is purpose-manufactured to bypass systemic organ toxicities. The development leverages 11 Three's physical footprint and the resulting clinical expertise from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy framework to enhance its patented transdermal delivery model, SENDS™ (Self-Emulsifying Nano-Delivery System).The SENDS™ nano-micellar engine temporarily fluidizes the skin's lipid junctions, allowing the formulation components to spontaneously self-emulsify into sub-micron nano-micelles. This targeted delivery mechanism directly prevents the compound crystallization, poor absorption, and premature peeling commonly seen in old-school over-the-counter (OTC) patches."This initial announcement marks a critical step forward in our joint commercialization pathway," said Dr. David Dalton, CEO of UNIVEC, Inc. "By combining 11 Three's bio-park research footprint with our established distribution infrastructure, we are bringing an elite, non-systemic delivery asset to providers and patients nationwide."RELIEFTA™ will transition natively into healthcare e-prescribing networks in the coming weeks. For clinical data requests or institutional onboarding information, visit www.11Threetech.com About UNIVEC, Inc.: UNIVEC, Inc. (OTC: UNVC), led by healthcare veteran Dr. David Dalton, is a premier public health, regulatory, and distribution corporation specializing in clinical adjudication, medical manufacturing, and specialized pharmacy services across a nationwide footprint of 60,000 independent retail intersections.About 11 Three LLC: 11 Three LLC is an advanced transdermal technology partner based at the University of Maryland BioPark in Baltimore, MD. The company holds proprietary ownership of the patented SENDS™ platform, engineering clinical-grade transdermal vehicles for targeted pain management.

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