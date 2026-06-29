LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Advisor Justin Black Named to National Association of REALTORS® 30 Under 30 2026

1453 Ponderosa Road, Alma, Colorado Georgia Bar, 41750 N US Highway 24, Granite, CO 364 Gold King Way, Breckenridge, Colorado 348 Jade Road, Silverthorne, Colorado

Earns Web Choice Award by the Largest Margin in Program History

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces that Justin Black, LIV SIR Global Real Estate Advisor, has been named to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 30 Under 30 class of 2026. Black was also the recipient of the program's Web Choice Award, receiving almost 11,000 of over 37,000 ballots cast, the largest margin in the 25-year history of the award.

Black is the first 30 Under 30 honoree in LIV SIR’s history and the only honoree based in Colorado in the 2026 class. He is one of two Sotheby's-affiliated global honorees this year. The NAR 30 Under 30 program selected 30 honorees from over 280 applications in the United States. All recipient profiles will be published in a special digital edition of REALTOR® Magazine, reaching approximately 429,000 NAR members.

"This recognition reflects the trajectory of the Colorado mountain luxury market more than any individual achievement," Black said. "Summit County and the Front Range have decoupled from broader Colorado real estate trends, and out-of-state buyers and brokers are increasingly looking for an in-market specialist who understands the nuances of mountain luxury, short-term rental regulation, and the generational holding patterns that define the region. I'm grateful to LIV Sotheby's International Realty for the platform to serve at this level."

Black specializes in luxury mountain properties in Summit County and Park County, Colorado, with secondary markets in Colorado Springs and the Front Range. He has closed over $150 million in career sales volume across more than ten years in luxury real estate in the Centennial state.

His record-setting transactions include 132 North Gold Flake Terrace in Breckenridge which sold for $9,481,500, and was a Weisshorn neighborhood record that surpassed the prior record by more than $3.2 million. 1453 Ponderosa Road in Alma closed for $2,699,500, a town record. He represents high-end buyers and sellers across the mountain corridor.

"Justin has been working toward this his entire career. To watch him not only earn a spot in the NAR 30 Under 30 class but win the Web Choice Award by the largest margin in the program's history — that's a reflection of who he is and the relationships he has built. This is a first for our company and we're incredibly proud to have him represent us," said Shannel Ryan, President Colorado LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Black earned the Web Choice Award through a public ballot among the 50 finalists selected from the initial application pool. The full 2026 class was announced April 20, 2026, with finalist selection and judging conducted by the editorial staff of REALTOR® Magazine. Honorees are recognized for skill, creativity, leadership, and success in their real estate careers, with profiles distributed to NAR's membership of approximately 1.5 million REALTORS®.

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LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

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