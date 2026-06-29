Attorney General James Announces Arrest of Medical Supply Company Owner for Stealing More Than $2.5 Million from Medicaid

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the arrest and indictment of Nduka Lewis Ekpenyong, 36, of Hewlett, New York arrest and indictment of Nduka Lewis Ekpenyong, 36, of Hewlett, New York for allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from Medicaid through a fraud scheme that left children without the nutritional supplements they needed. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) found that from April 13, 2023, to July 15, 2025, Ekpenyong submitted over 6,000 claims to Medicaid through his company, Duke Medical, Inc. (Duke Medical), for PediaSure with Peptides, but did not purchase the vast majority of the product for which he submitted claims to Medicaid. Ekpenyong pocketed more than $2.5 million from Medicaid through his false billing scheme, which he used to buy luxury cars, including a Bentley and a Range Rover, and pay the mortgage on his Long Island mansion. Ekpenyong and Duke Medical were charged with Grand Larceny, Healthcare Fraud, and Scheme to Defraud.

“While Nduka Ekpenyong was buying luxury cars with money he allegedly stole from our state’s Medicaid program, families affected by his fraud were struggling to feed their children,” said Attorney General James. “My office has shut down this heartless fraud scheme for good. This case should send a strong message to anyone seeking to profit by exploiting Medicaid: we will use the full force of the law to bring you to justice.”

Duke Medical is a medical supply company located in Brownsville, Brooklyn that provides medical equipment and supplies. The OAG’s investigation found that Ekpenyong allegedly instructed office staff at pediatric practices to alter doctors’ prescriptions for the basic PediaSure Nutritional Supplement and submit requests that would allow him to bill Medicaid for the more expensive, and medically unnecessary, PediaSure with Peptides. PediaSure with Peptides is intended only for children diagnosed with severe gastrointestinal issues.

Ekpenyong, through Duke Medical, allegedly submitted thousands of fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicaid for cases of PediaSure with Peptides that Ekpenyong never actually ordered. In fact, an OAG audit revealed that Duke Medical purchased only 10 percent of the amount for which Ekpenyong billed Medicaid. As a result, Medicaid paid Duke Medical approximately $2,531,194.30 for PediaSure with Peptides that was not medically necessary, and in many cases, was not purchased or delivered by Duke Medical at all. The OAG’s investigation found that Duke Medical’s fraudulent scheme prevented some families in need from getting the formula their children’s pediatricians had ordered, preventing them from receiving the care they needed.

Ekpenyong’s house, which was partially paid for using stolen Medicaid funds, and his cars that were seized as a result of OAG’s investigation

In addition to the criminal indictment against Ekpenyong and Duke Medical, Attorney General James filed a civil asset forfeiture action, allowing OAG to seize assets Ekpenyong purchased with his stolen Medicaid funds, including a Bentley and a Range Rover. The OAG’s civil asset forfeiture action also constrains Ekpenyong from selling his multi-million-dollar house on Long Island, the mortgage for which he paid using stolen Medicaid funds.

Ekpenyong and Duke Medical were charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the First Degree, one count of Health Care Fraud in the Second Degree, and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. If convicted, Ekpenyong faces a maximum sentence of eight and a third to 25 years in state prison on the top count. The OAG’s civil asset forfeiture action seeks $7,593,582.90 in damages for Ekpenyong’s fraud.

These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This investigation was handled by Detective John Cataldi under the supervision of Detective Supervisor Dominick DiGennaro and Deputy Chief Ronald Lynch. The audit investigation was conducted by Principal Auditor Investigator Kizzy-Ann Waldropt with the assistance of Principal Auditor Investigator Shoma Howard, under the supervision of Supervising Principal Auditor Investigator Patricia Iemma and Regional Chief Auditor Jonathan Romano.

The criminal case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Michael Hendrick under the Supervision of New York City Regional Director Twan Bounds. Investigative support was provided by Legal Support Analysts Elon Granston and Natalie Tamblyn under the supervision of Supervising Legal Assistant Alexandra Schmit.

The civil action is being litigated by Special Assistant Attorney General Ian Bain and Senior Counsel Emily Auletta of MFCU’s Civil Enforcement Division under the supervision of Deputy Regional Directors Diana Elkind and Konrad Payne, as well as Civil Enforcement Chief Alee Scott.

MFCU is led by Deputy Attorney General Amy Held and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Thomas O’Hanlon. MFCU is part of the Division for Criminal Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

New York MFCU’s total funding for federal fiscal year (FY) 2026 is $70,793,651. Of that total, 75 percent, or $53,095,240, is awarded under a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $17,698,411 for FY 2026, is funded by New York State.