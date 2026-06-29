Attorney General James Releases Statement on Supreme Court Mail-In Ballot Ruling

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Republican National Committee’s attempt to overrule state laws that allow for the counting of ballots for federal elections that were mailed on time but received after Election Day:

“The right to vote has been a sacred promise for generations. All eligible Americans should be able to exercise that constitutional right, free from roadblocks and unnecessary restrictions.

“Those who cast their ballots on time in accordance with state laws should never be afraid that their vote will not be counted.

“We are stronger as a nation when more people vote. The Supreme Court has upheld this in principle, but it is up to us to make it a reality. Go out, vote, and make your voice heard. My office will never stop fighting to protect your right to do so.”

Attorney General James has been an active defender of mail-in voting. Last week, Attorney General James and a coalition of other attorneys general successfully blocked the president’s illegal executive order that attempted to baselessly restrict mail-in voting and threaten election officials with prosecution for carrying out their duties.