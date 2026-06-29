OMIG-assisted investigation leads to indictment of eye care clinic operator in alleged $9 million Medicaid fraud scheme

The New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) assisted in an investigation that led to the indictment of a New York City eye care clinic operator for his alleged role in a $9 million Medicaid fraud scheme. New York State Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the indictment on June 24.

Maksim Grinberg, 53, of New York City was arrested and indicted along with his eight companies operating under the name EyePic for allegedly submitting false Medicaid claims to Medicaid managed care organizations for eye surgeries that were never performed.

As alleged by prosecutors, Grinberg submitted thousands of false Medicaid claims between January 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, falsely stating that four doctors performed surgeries to remove scars on patients’ eyelid linings due to infection. Prosecutors further allege that the businesses Grinberg ran were merely optical shops for fitting eyeglasses and the surgeries he billed to Medicaid never occurred. The indictment alleges the scheme generated more than $9 million in fraudulent Medicaid reimbursements through Fidelis Care New York, Healthfirst PHSP, and Molina Healthcare of New York.

Grinberg and his businesses are charged with 15 crimes, including Grand Larceny in the First Degree, Health Care Fraud in the First Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. If convicted on the top count, Grinberg faces a maximum sentence of eight and a third to 25 years in prison.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.