LCRA awards more than $1 million in community grants

AUSTIN, Texas – The Lower Colorado River Authority recently awarded community grants totaling $1,081,239 for projects in its service territory throughout Texas.

LCRA Community Grants are awarded twice a year to volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, libraries, civic groups, museums and other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, in addition to local governments, schools and economic development organizations.

To date, LCRA has awarded 2,218 community grants totaling more than $56 million. When combined with $250 million in community-raised matching funds, the program has invested almost $307 million in local communities.

Recent LCRA Community Grants helped fund 40 projects, including lighting upgrades to tennis courts in Mason and ballfields in Burton and Columbus; new playground equipment in Rochelle and Rocksprings; renovations to American Legion Halls in Bellville and Goldthwaite; and repairs to storm-damaged community spaces in Marble Falls and San Saba.

Many of the recent grants support first responders, including helping fund a major fire station expansion at Kerr County’s Divide Volunteer Fire Department; a new lighted helipad in Industry; new utility task vehicles in Fulton, Ingram and Lexington; and new firefighting gear for departments in Kingsland, Runge and Spicewood.

Applications for the next round of LCRA Community Grants are available online beginning July 1 at lcra.org/grants and must be submitted by midnight July 31. Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several grants of up to $50,000 and one grant of up to $100,000 also will be awarded.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 must supply matching funds of at least 20%. Eligible projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovating or purchasing equipment. Grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects or limited-use facilities.

Visit lcra.org/grants for information on eligibility requirements or to apply for a grant. For more information, email [email protected] or call 800-776-5272, ext. 3140 or ext.1627.