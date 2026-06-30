Global ERG Network® Annual Conference Returns to Charlotte with a New Premise: ERGs as Organizational Intelligence

The Global ERG Network logo reflects the people who power employee groups. The GEN IMPACT Awards recognize outstanding impacts from ERGs, Councils, and Executive Sponsors.

The 2026 GEN Conference focus is Human API, and connecting ERG and Council capabilities to the strategies and decisions that shape how organizations run.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ERG Network® (GEN) has opened registration for the 2026 GEN Annual Conference (GENC) , taking place November 10–11 at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, NC. The conference brings together ERG and Council leaders, executive sponsors, HR and talent professionals, and senior executives from across industries for two days of strategic sessions, cross-sector learning, and hands-on application."Employee groups have insights that are deeply authentic," said Anna Ettin, Executive Officer of Innovation and Generational Transformation at Tapestry Partner Solutions, which powers GEN. "Data shows people feel more connected and psychologically safe in their ERG meetings than in others. This creates spaces that are inherently more likely to generate ideas, innovation, and problem solving through collaboration. And that’s what happens when we gather at our annual conference.”Speakers and agenda highlights will be released in the coming weeks.________________________________________________________________________________________________________EVENT THEMES AND PROGRAMMINGOver two days, sessions are designed to move attendees from orientation to action with programming centered on the challenges most urgent for attendees.ERG and Council leaders will examine how to design structures that sustain over time and across locations, how to turn member insights into language executives need to hear, and how to connect ERG activity to existing business priorities in ways that expand reach and impact.For HR, talent, and culture leaders, GENC is about finding leading practices to strengthen what already exists in their organizations. They’ll learn how to position ERGs as strategic infrastructure and align group activity with engagement, retention, and leadership development goals in ways that produce outcomes the organization can measure and act on.Executives will examine where ERGs are informing critical decisions, and where their insights are needed. They'll study what high-performing group ecosystems look like in practice, and how organizations that have integrated their ERG infrastructure are seeing returns in retention, innovation, and market connection.Sessions will include small and large group discussions, action-oriented content, and ample time in between to continue conversations that build deep connections across companies.__________________________________________________________________________________________________________GEN IMPACT AWARDS GALAThe 2026 GEN IMPACT Awards rankings will be announced at the Awards Gala during the event, closing out an awards season that opened in March and drew applicants from ERG programs across industries and sectors. Award recipients — selected across categories including Top ERGs, Top Enterprise-Wide ERGs & Councils, and Executive Sponsors — were recognized earlier this year. The Gala marks the formal close of that season and celebrates the groups operating at the highest strategic levels."The organizations being recognized at the Gala have figured out something important: when ERGs and Councils are structurally connected to the business, the returns show up everywhere — in retention, in leadership pipelines, in innovation, in belonging. That's the standard we're celebrating, and the one we want every organization in this field to be working toward," said Monica Brunache, Executive Officer of Innovation and Generational Transformation at Tapestry Partner Solutions.__________________________________________________________________________________________________________WHAT PAST ATTENDEES SAY"The energy was unmatched, filled with brilliant minds and invaluable insights." — Senior Inclusion Leader, insurance“It’s important to have a community with people who are working on the same efforts…because inclusion is not just important for people to feel like they belong, it’s also important for retention and engagement.” — Head of Inclusion & Belonging, global financial services“The speakers shared real challenges, real examples, and practical suggestions instead of staying at a high-level theory. That grounded honesty made everything feel more relatable and actionable." — People & Experience Manager, global logistics"I walked away with fresh, practical ideas for helping my ERG team up and make a bigger impact with other groups." — ERG Leader, financial services__________________________________________________________________________________________________________REGISTRATION AND VENUERegistration is open now at globalergnet.com/conferences/genc/. Seats are limited; early registration is encouraged as pricing increases closer to the event.Early Bird pricing is available through August 31, or until all seats are reserved.Pre-event activations begin on the evening of Monday, November 9, and conference doors open at 8:00am on November 10. Programming closes at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 11.Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations seeking visibility with ERG and Council practitioners and the executives who support them. Details at globalergnet.com/conferences/genc/sponsorship/.__________________________________________________________________________________________________________ABOUT THE GLOBAL ERG NETWORKPowered by Tapestry Partner Solutions, the Global ERG Networkis the premier strategy and learning partner for ERG and Council leaders and their organizations. GEN equips organizations to build the structures, capabilities, and systems needed to translate ERG and Council work into measurable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of field-tested expertise — and the findings of the 2026 GEN Insights Report, which identified critical gaps in ERG infrastructure across industries — GEN combines monthly learning, an on-demand resource hub, and flagship events into a program that moves ERGs from well-intentioned to operationally connected.For more information, visit globalergnet.com or follow GEN on LinkedIn.

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