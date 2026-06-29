Taiwan Tourism Administration Debuts Taiwan Themed Float at San Francisco Pride Parade

The float celebrates Taiwan tourism with iconic landmarks, cultural highlights, local wildlife, bubble tea, and OhBear, Taiwan Tourism’s beloved mascot. Taiwan invites Bay Area residents to carry the freedom, courage, and diverse energy felt on the streets of San Francisco onward to Taiwan LGBT Pride, taking place in Taipei on October 31. Taiwan Tourism Administration also host a Taiwan tourism booth at San Francisco Civic Center Plaza on June 27 and 28, offering travel information, destination introductions, and interactive experiences.

Responding to “Resistance in Action!!” with the Values of Freedom, Diversity, and Friendly Travel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration in San Francisco participates in San Francisco Pride from June 27 to 28, 2026, under the theme “Continue Your Pride Journey in Taipei.” In alignment with this year’s SF Pride theme, “Resistance in Action!!”, Taiwan invites Bay Area residents to carry the freedom, courage, and diverse energy felt on the streets of San Francisco onward to Taiwan LGBT Pride, taking place in Taipei on October 31. Visitors are invited to experience Taiwan’s open spirit and vibrant city life as one of Asia’s most welcoming travel destinations.

This year’s SF Pride theme, “Resistance in Action!!”, represents a call for diverse communities not only to be seen, but also to take action in protecting freedom, respect, and equality. The Taiwan Tourism Administration in San Francisco stated that Taiwan’s participation in San Francisco Pride is more than tourism promotion. It is a way to connect with the world through travel, allowing more international visitors to see how Taiwan brings democracy, freedom, gender equality, and welcoming hospitality into everyday life, urban culture, and travel experiences. From San Francisco to Taipei, this Pride Journey is not only a continuation of celebration, but also a shared journey of values.

Director General Chih Hsiang Wu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco stated that, as the first country in Asia to legalize same sex marriage, Taiwan has long been internationally recognized for its democratic, safe, free, open, and inclusive society. San Francisco and Taiwan share a deep appreciation for the values of freedom and human rights, while the spirit of this year’s SF Pride theme, “Resistance in Action!!”, also reflects Taiwan’s concrete efforts to support gender equality and diversity. Through this year’s celebration and parade, Taiwan hopes to send a clear message to Bay Area residents and international travelers: Taiwan welcomes every visitor, and warmly invites everyone to walk the streets of Taipei this autumn and experience one of Asia’s most iconic Pride celebrations.

Director Szu Hsien Sylvia Lee of the Taiwan Tourism Administration in San Francisco stated that Taiwan is not only a travel destination known for food, mountains, oceans, and culture. It is also a place where travelers can explore freely, stay with peace of mind, and feel genuinely welcomed. For Taiwan tourism, “Resistance in Action!!” also means transforming friendly values into a real invitation. Whether visitors are exploring cities, enjoying night market cuisine, experiencing tea culture, hiking forest trails, cycling, relaxing in hot springs, or joining Taiwan LGBT Pride, they will discover a way of life where freedom, diversity, and warmth coexist.

This year, the Taiwan Tourism Administration and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco participate in the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 28 as “Taiwan in SF,” and debut Taiwan’s first themed float at the event. Through colorful visual design, the float showcases the charm of Taiwan tourism. Its design brings together elements such as Taipei 101, Pingxi sky lanterns, the Dragon and Tiger Pagodas in Kaohsiung, Lanyu plank boats, the Alishan Forest Railway in Chiayi, Tsou culture, the Queen’s Head at Yehliu, bubble tea, the Taiwan blue magpie, the leopard cat, and OhBear, Taiwan tourism’s beloved mascot. Together, these elements present Taiwan’s diversity, from city life to nature, and from culture to ecology. The float is not only a moving showcase of Taiwan tourism, but also a symbol of Taiwan sharing the spirit of Pride with the world in an open, confident, and welcoming way.

In addition to the parade, the Taiwan Tourism Administration also host a Taiwan tourism booth at San Francisco Civic Center Plaza on June 27 and 28, offering travel information, destination introductions, and interactive experiences. A special Taipei 101 themed 3D immersive photo wall will allow visitors to “step into Taipei” before crossing the Pacific. Through photo interactions, travel information, and on-site conversations, the Taiwan Tourism Administration hopes to turn curiosity about Taiwan into real inspiration for future travel.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration in San Francisco will also launch an online interactive campaign titled “Kick Off Your Next Adventure.” Through a fun quiz experience, the campaign introduces participants to Taiwan’s city charm, convenient transportation, culture, cuisine, natural landscapes, and welcoming travel environment.

Registered participants will have the opportunity to win round trip tickets from San Francisco to Taipei sponsored by China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines, along with additional prizes from the Taiwan Tourism Administration. Through the integration of the on-site booth, parade float, and online interactive experience, the Taiwan Tourism Administration hopes more Bay Area residents will discover Taiwan at SF Pride, continue learning about Taiwan after Pride, and turn “being seen in freedom” into “action through travel.”

From SF Pride to Taiwan Pride, and from “Resistance in Action!!” to “Continue Your Pride Journey in Taipei,” Taiwan sincerely invites international travelers to visit Taipei this autumn and experience how a city welcomes every traveler from around the world with warmth, creativity, and friendliness.

About the Taiwan Tourism Administration in San Francisco

The Taiwan Tourism Administration in San Francisco is responsible for tourism promotion and travel information services in Northern California, the northwestern United States, and western Canada. Working with local channels and industry partners, the office organizes promotional events, media collaborations, and brand marketing programs to strengthen Taiwan’s visibility in the market and encourage travel to Taiwan. The office also provides travelers and industry partners with the latest Taiwan travel information and consultation.

For more Taiwan travel information, please visit the Taiwan Tourism Administration’s official website at eng.taiwan.net.tw.

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