Nashville Office of Emergency Management Launches Heat Patrols

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will conduct Heat Patrols the week of June28th due to forecast extreme heat. During the heat patrols OEM Personnel will check on vulnerable people including the unhoused.

The Nashville Office of the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Extreme Heat Warning for Metro Nashville Davidson County.

According to NWS, feel-like temperatures will approach or exceed 105 degrees Thursday afternoon.

OEM Personnel will conduct Heat Patrols on Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until at least 4:00 p.m.. More Heat Patrols will be scheduled based on weather conditions.

These dedicated volunteers will be visiting areas where vulnerable populations tend to gather, offering cold water, towels, and additional resources to help individuals escape the scorching temperatures.

OEM recommends taking several steps to stay safe during this extreme weather. First and foremost, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to shield yourself from the sun.

Be sure you know how to recognize the signs of heat illness. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it is vital to move to a cooler place, hydrate, and seek medical attention if necessary.

A critical reminder is to never leave children or pets in parked cars, even for a short period.

The temperature inside a vehicle can rise quickly, leading to life-threatening situations. Always check your back seat before leaving your vehicle to ensure that no one is left behind.

Additionally, OEM encourages residents to check on the elderly and vulnerable members of the community. Those who are elderly, have chronic illnesses, or lack access to air conditioning are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. A simple phone call or visit can make a significant difference in their well-being during this extreme heat.

As we brace for these hot days ahead, let us all take the necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of those around us. Stay informed, stay cool, and look out for one another.

For Pets

Ensure pets have constant access to water, especially during hot weather. Adding ice to the water can help keep it cool.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day (typically 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). opt for walks in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

Make sure pets have access to shaded areas when outdoors. A well-ventilated doghouse or a shady spot under a tree can provide relief from the sun.

Hot pavement can burn paws, so test the surface with your hand before letting your pet walk on it. Consider using pet booties or walking on the grass instead.

Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows cracked, and lead to heatstroke.

Excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and unsteady gait are signs of heatstroke. If you notice these symptoms, move your pet to a cooler area and contact your veterinarian immediately.

For Children