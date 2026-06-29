Register of Deeds Office Closing for Independence Day

The Register of Deeds Office will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in observance of Independence Day.

E-filing services will remain available during the holiday closure.

The Register of Deeds is a constitutional office established by the Tennessee General Assembly

as the custodian of legal documents pertaining to real property. The office is currently led by

Karen Johnson, who made history as the first woman and African American elected to the position.