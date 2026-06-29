NEWS from the Shelby County Mayor’s Office

Lee Harris, Mayor

Vasco A. Smith, Jr., Administration Building

11th Floor, 160 North Main, Memphis, Tennessee 38103

MEDIA ADVISORY

JUNE 29, 2026

Tia M. Jackson

Communications Specialist

Mobile: 901.484.1161

Office: 901.222.2011

Email: [email protected]

MAYOR LEE HARRIS TO RECOGNIZE 15 YOUTH AT THE

RISING STARS AWARDS LUNCHEON

Mayor Lee Harris’ Rising Stars Awards will recognize youth ages 7-24 who exemplify leadership, academic excellence, and success through adversity.

WHO: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County Commissioner Henri E. Brooks, Shelby County Commissioner Matthew Szalaj,

BRIDGES President & CEO Sam O’Bryant, and 15 Youth Rising Stars Awardees

WHAT: Mayor Lee Harris’ Rising Stars Awards Luncheon

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Collage Dance Center, 505 Tillman St., Memphis, TN 38112

Shelby County, TN – Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has selected 15 outstanding young people, ages 7 to 24, to receive Shelby County Government’s Rising Stars Awards. The honorees will be recognized during an awards luncheon on Tuesday, June 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Collage Dance Center (505 Tillman St., Memphis, TN 38112).

From entrepreneurs and faith leaders to an actor appearing in the biopic Michael, this diverse group of honorees has strengthened their communities and demonstrated resilience through their actions and achievements. More than 100 young people were nominated by peers, teachers, family members, and community supporters in recognition of their leadership, academic achievement, resilience, and positive impact on others.

The Rising Stars Awards program is built on Mayor Harris’ Shining Star Awards program, which has honored hundreds of Shelby County residents for excellence in public service, advocacy, philanthropy, and community leadership since 2018.

This year’s Rising Stars Awards Luncheon, the final one held under the administration of Mayor Lee Harris, marks the culmination of a program that has had a lasting impact on recipients, many of whom have gone on to achieve even greater success.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “It is an honor to celebrate my final Rising Stars program and reflect on the incredible youth who have inspired us along the way. Watching these young people grow into leaders and make a meaningful difference in their communities has been truly rewarding. They are changing lives, strengthening neighborhoods, and proving every day that the power to create positive change begins now.”

Shelby County Commissioner Henri E. Brooks: “Few things bring me more joy than seeing young people realize their potential and use their talents to uplift those around them. Their passion, resilience, and willingness to serve others gives me hope for the future and reaffirms the importance of the work we do in Shelby County. The Rising Stars Luncheon is one of my favorite events each year because it gives us the opportunity to recognize and celebrate these remarkable young leaders.”

Shelby County Commissioner Matthew T. Szalaj: “Our young people are shaping the future right now, and they deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Programs like Rising Stars give us the opportunity to highlight their accomplishments and the positive impact they are making in our communities. We must continue to uplift their voices, recognize their leadership, and encourage them to dream big. Their success is our community's success.”

Aziza Taylor, Rising Stars Awards Program Director: “Each Rising Star represents the promise of Shelby County’s future. By building bridges, serving others, and leading with courage, these young changemakers demonstrate what is possible when talent is nurtured and potential is empowered. Their stories inspire me every day, and I am proud to be part of a program that celebrates their leadership and potential.”

Sam O’Bryant, President & CEO of BRIDGES: “One of the greatest privileges of my work has been the opportunity to walk alongside young people and witness their growth. I am deeply appreciative of leaders like Mayor Lee Harris, who have dedicated themselves to creating opportunities, fostering safe environments, and ensuring that our young people are not only supported, but celebrated for the incredible contributions they make to our community."

(End of Release)

Warm regards,

Tia M. Jackson

Communications Specialist

Shelby County Mayor’s Office

160 N. Main Street, Suite 1100

Memphis, Tennessee 38103

O: (901) 222-2011

C: (901) 484-1161

E: [email protected]



