TEON Presents Casa Ecuador in New York During the FIFA World Cup & Advances Environmental and Cultural Capitalism Agenda

Felipe Caicedo, soccer player; Daniel del Valle, Executive Director of TEON; Brock Pierce, American entrepreneur and former actor; Javier Mascherano, former soccer player and Argentine legend; Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodónico, VI Marquis of Li

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Embassy of Nature presented Casa Ecuador in New York on Wednesday, June 24, during the FIFA World Cup, introducing an experiential platform designed to showcase Ecuador’s natural, cultural and creative assets while advancing a broader institutional agenda focused on Environmental Capitalism, Cultural Capitalism and new models of functional governance.

Casa Ecuador brought together art, gastronomy, business, diplomacy, storytelling and cultural programming in Manhattan, creating an immersive experience inspired by Ecuador’s Coast, Andes, Amazon and Galápagos. The initiative was developed as part of TEON’s international platform model, which seeks to help countries use culture, heritage, biodiversity and identity as tools for international engagement, investment attraction and long-term development.

The event gathered figures from business, entertainment, diplomacy, sports and film, including Felipe Caicedo, Daniel del Valle, Brock Pierce, Javier Mascherano, Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodónico, Woody Harrelson, Isabel Noboa, Gisela Andrade and Guillermo Navarro.

TEON was founded by Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodónico, Sixth Marquis of Lises, and was first presented during the United Nations High-Level Week in 2024. The institution operates under the principles of functional governance and promotes the political, economic and diplomatic representation of nature through a decentralized global framework.

Through Casa Ecuador, TEON presented one of several international platforms being developed under its model. The organization has also confirmed the development of Casa USA, a future platform intended to present America’s cultural, historical and natural wealth through experiential diplomacy, cultural exchange and international engagement.

According to TEON, the Casa platform is part of a broader philosophy known as Cultural Capitalism. The concept is based on the idea that culture, identity, heritage and creativity can be structured as strategic assets capable of generating influence, opportunity, investment attraction and international relevance for nations.

In addition to the cultural presentation, TEON also confirmed that it is executing a multi-year Environmental Capitalism agenda and is working under an active mandate with one of the world’s leading Big Four professional services firms as part of a confidential implementation phase expected to conclude later this year.

TEON stated that the initiative is being developed within traditional capital markets and sovereign finance. The organization clarified that the framework is not a digital asset initiative, tokenization project, cryptocurrency or carbon-credit platform.

The first phase is being structured for sovereign entities and institutional participants. Future phases are expected to broaden access through traditional capital-market structures following the completion of the current implementation phase.

TEON’s Environmental Capitalism agenda is based on the premise that natural systems, biodiversity, heritage and cultural identity remain undervalued within traditional economic models. The organization’s objective is to develop market-driven structures that allow nature-based value to compete within traditional financial systems without requiring the destruction of natural assets.

The presentation of Casa Ecuador in New York marked a new step in TEON’s effort to connect culture, environmental value, diplomacy and capital markets through international platforms designed for governments, institutions, investors and cultural leaders.

About TEON — The Embassy of Nature

TEON — The Embassy of Nature is an international institution founded by Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodónico and first presented during the United Nations High-Level Week in 2024. Operating under the principles of functional governance, TEON promotes the recognition of nature as a subject of rights while developing models of Environmental Capitalism and Cultural Capitalism designed to help nations strengthen natural sovereignty, attract investment and participate in global markets through the preservation and responsible valuation of natural, cultural and heritage assets.

Through initiatives such as Casa Ecuador, Casa USA and Casa España, TEON develops cultural, economic and diplomatic platforms that seek to transform nature, identity and heritage into strategic assets of international influence, cooperation and long-term prosperity.

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