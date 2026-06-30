Neurotechnology Adds NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300 to Strengthen Its AI Infrastructure
Neurotechnology adopts the latest commercially available NVIDIA accelerators to maintain AI research and enterprise deployments on state-of-the-art hardware.
“Artificial intelligence is evolving rapidly, and maintaining state-of-the-art infrastructure is essential for organizations developing advanced AI solutions,” said Irmantas Naujikas, Director of Neurotechnology. “The addition of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300 accelerators allows our teams to accelerate innovation across both research and customer projects.”
Neurotechnology’s biometric and AI systems support national identity, border control, law enforcement and enterprise projects worldwide, with algorithms that consistently rank among the world’s top performers in independent evaluations by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). To meet rising production and R&D demands, the company is adding computing resources for model training, large-scale data processing and real-time text and speech systems. The new accelerators complement Neurotechnology’s existing AI computing infrastructure, which already includes NVIDIA H100 and A100 graphics processors, and will help accelerate ongoing research and the development of next-generation AI technologies.
The procurement was completed in cooperation with Novian Technologies, a technology partner that assisted in acquiring and delivering the new infrastructure.
“The NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300 represents a significant step forward in AI computing infrastructure,” said Arimantas Stasaitis, Compute & Storage Expert at Novian Technologies. “We are pleased to support Neurotechnology in expanding its AI infrastructure with one of the most advanced AI computing platforms currently available.”
Expanding Customer Access to AI Infrastructure and Expertise Globally
Organizations will be able to access NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300 computing resources through SkyBiometry, Neurotechnology’s AI infrastructure and cloud services subsidiary, without investing in dedicated hardware.
"With the addition of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300, SkyBiometry can now offer the most advanced AI infrastructure available in the Baltic region," said Mantas Kundrotas, CEO of SkyBiometry. "Our clients can now develop and deploy their most demanding AI workloads on the latest available hardware, without the cost and complexity of building such infrastructure themselves.”
SkyBiometry provides AI-ready infrastructure, managed GPU services, private AI cloud environments, AI Factory engineering, GPU clusters and AI platforms. The company also offers platform deployments for AI workloads, custom model development, hosting, monitoring and AI lifecycle management services. The addition of NVIDIA B300 resources will allow customers to experiment, develop, fine-tune and deploy AI solutions on one of the most advanced AI computing architectures available today.
Neurotechnology’s international operations are further supported by Neurotechnology Solutions LLC, which serves customers throughout North America by providing AI consulting, deployment expertise and technical support. The company works directly with executive leadership and technical teams to identify high-impact AI opportunities and successfully implement modern AI solutions.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. Neurotechnology is consistently a top-ranking participant in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) multi-biometric evaluations. The company’s solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India’s Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
Jennifer Allen Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.
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