Texas Ranked Best Business Climate For Fourth Year In A Row

June 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being recognized as the Best Business Climate in the nation for the fourth year in a row by Business Facilities magazine in their 2026 Annual Rankings Report.

“Texas is where new ideas flourish, jobs grow, and Texans prosper,” said Governor Abbott. “Our state offers businesses unmatched advantages: a business climate that welcomes investment, no corporate or personal income tax, a highly skilled workforce, easy access to global markets, and a reasonable regulatory environment. I thank Business Facilities magazine for the recognition of Texas as the best business climate in the nation, and I look forward to even greater success in the years ahead.”

The Best Business Climate ranking is based on overall economic strength, regulatory and tax climate, infrastructure, and workforce. Evaluation also considers economic development activity and achievements over the previous year, including capital investment and job creation announcements.

“For legacy and rising industries, Texas provides business the resources required to grow and evolve in today’s economic landscape,” said Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove.

Texas consistently leads all states in attracting job-creating business investment and is today home to 57 Fortune 500 headquarters — the most in the nation, as well as hundreds of publicly traded firms and more than 3.5 million small businesses. Since 2015 under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas has gained more than 2.6 million jobs.

Learn more about Business Facilities' 2026 Annual Rankings Report.