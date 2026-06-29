InAmerica Education Celebrates 2026 K–12 Admissions Results with Acceptances to America's Most Prestigious Schools

InAmerica celebrates outstanding 2026 admissions with acceptances to America's top independent boarding and day schools.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InAmerica Education is proud to announce another exceptional year of K–12 admissions success, with students earning admission to many of the nation's most selective independent day and boarding schools during the 2026 admissions cycle. The results reflect the organization's continued commitment to personalized educational planning, strategic admissions consulting, and long-term student development.

For more than a decade, InAmerica has partnered with families around the world to navigate the increasingly competitive U.S. private school admissions process. Through individualized mentorship, comprehensive application planning, interview preparation, and academic coaching, the organization has helped students gain admission to schools that consistently rank among the nation's finest.

The 2026 admissions cycle was another exceptional year for InAmerica's K–12 Division, with students earning offers from many of the nation's most prestigious independent schools. This year's results included acceptances to Phillips Academy Andover, The Lawrenceville School, The Loomis Chaffee School, Kent School, Princeton Day School, The Chapin School, Mercersburg Academy, Rye Country Day School, St. Andrew’s School, Horace Mann School, Hopkins School, Hackley School, Germantown Friends School, Northfield Mount Hermon, Blair Academy, The Peddie School, The Browning School, and The Spence School, among many others. These outstanding results reflect InAmerica's personalized admissions strategy, comprehensive application support, and longstanding commitment to helping students gain admission to schools that best match their academic strengths, personal interests, and long-term educational goals.

Unlike traditional admissions consulting, InAmerica emphasizes long-term student development rather than simply preparing applications. Consultants work closely with each family to identify a student's strengths, interests, and aspirations before developing a personalized admissions strategy that aligns with each school's mission and culture. This holistic approach enables students to present authentic applications while building the academic confidence, communication skills, and personal maturity necessary for success throughout their educational journey.

InAmerica's K–12 program provides comprehensive support throughout every stage of the admissions process, including school selection, application strategy, essay development, interview preparation, extracurricular planning, and post-admission guidance. Families also benefit from the organization's bilingual consulting team and extensive experience supporting both domestic and international applicants seeking admission to America's top independent schools.

These outstanding 2026 admissions results further reinforce InAmerica's position as a leader in K–12 educational consulting. The organization continues to build lasting relationships with leading schools while helping students find environments where they can thrive academically, socially, and personally. As competition for admission to elite schools continues to grow, InAmerica remains committed to providing families with thoughtful guidance, ethical advising, and personalized support that extends well beyond the admissions process.

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