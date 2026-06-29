Governor Hochul Announces Major Expansions of SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect Programs

Published June 16, 2026

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the expansion of SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect as part of the 2026-27 Enacted Budget to empower more adult learners throughout New York State with access to an affordable, excellent degree at SUNY and CUNY, that prepare New Yorkers for success in the workforce. Through SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect, New York State provides free tuition, fees, books and supplies for eligible adults ages 25-55 to pursue an associate degree in a high-demand field.

“The cost of a college degree should never be a barrier for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the expansion of SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect, education will be made affordable and accessible for more of our adult learners. Everyone should have a chance to achieve their personal and professional dreams. Now, students — no matter their age — can do just that and lend us a helping hand in high-demand industries, which will help power New York State’s economy.”

Governor Hochul’s 2026-27 Enacted Budget expands SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect to include associate degrees in supply chain/logistics, air traffic control and aviation management, and emergency management. The Enacted State Budget also made it easier for adult learners to return to college to pursue nursing if they have a prior degree in a different field, to further strengthen New York State’s nursing workforce and support Governor Hochul’s goal to grow the healthcare workforce by 20 percent.

The 2026-27 Enacted Budget also expands SUNY Reconnect to include eligible associate degree programs at bachelor’s-granting institutions. At SUNY, this includes: Alfred State, SUNY Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill, SUNY Canton, SUNY Delhi, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), SUNY Farmingdale State College, SUNY Maritime College and SUNY Morrisville. At CUNY, CUNY Reconnect will be expanded to support associate programs at: New York City College of Technology, Medgar Evers College and College of Staten Island.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Governor Hochul’s SUNY Reconnect initiative has made it possible for adult learners throughout the state to embark on a path to upward mobility and pursue the careers of their dreams. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued investment and commitment to affordable public higher education, and the SUNY Board of Trustees for their leadership, so more New Yorkers can access a high-quality, life-changing education through SUNY.”

SUNY Board of Trustees said, “SUNY Reconnect has provided transformative educational opportunities for adult learners across New York. We are committed to ensuring New Yorkers have access to an affordable, excellent public higher education and that SUNY campuses throughout the state welcome new students and empower them to achieve their dreams. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued support of SUNY, and our adult learners.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY applauds the expansion of Governor Hochul’s Reconnect initiative, which opens doors for adult learners whose career goals span a broader range of specialized fields and extends these pivotal opportunities to associate degree students at our three comprehensive colleges — four-year institutions that offer associate degree programs. We are empowering New Yorkers to drive our state’s economy and meet more of our pressing workforce needs.”

SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect, spearheaded by Governor Hochul and supported by the State Legislature, launched in May 2025 and officially began at community colleges throughout New York State in the Fall 2025 semester. Through the program, New York State provides free tuition, fees, books, and supplies for adults, ages 25-55, who have not yet earned a college degree and who pursue an associate degree in a high-demand field.

SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect have led to tremendous results. Statewide, colleges have enrolled over 12,000 students in the program, further supporting New York State’s economy and workforce in high-demand industries.

SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect funds degrees in high-demand fields including:

Advanced Manufacturing

Air Traffic Control and Aviation Management* (newly added for 2026-27 Academic Year)

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Engineering

Emergency Management* (newly added for 2026-27 Academic Year)

Supply Chain/Logistics* (newly added for 2026-27 Academic Year)

Technology

Nursing and Allied Health Fields

Green and Renewable Energy

Pathways to Teaching in Shortage Areas

Since the May 2025 launch of SUNY Reconnect, Chancellor King has been visiting SUNY community colleges to promote the program as part of the SUNY Reconnect Tour. The tour, which kicked off in June 2025 at Dutchess Community College, has included visits to Tompkins Cortland Community College, SUNY Schenectady, Jefferson Community College, Suffolk County Community College, SUNY Niagara, SUNY Erie Community College, Jamestown Community College, Monroe Community College, SUNY Broome, SUNY Adirondack, Rockland Community College, Ulster Community College, Westchester Community College, Columbia-Greene Community College, Clinton Community College, Herkimer County Community College, Fulton-Montgomery Community College, North Country Community College, Finger Lakes Community College, Cayuga Community College, Hudson Valley Community College, SUNY Sullivan, SUNY Orange, SUNY Genesee and Corning Community College.

CUNY launched a large Reconnect marketing campaign this spring directed at adult learners with a special focus in careers in health care, education, tech and communications. The campaign is running in New York City subways, buses, ferries, Metro-North, Long Island Rail Road, radio, television and digitally. Chancellor Matos Rodríguez visited an early childhood education class that is part of the program to highlight the university’s role of training much-needed educators to expand universal daycare.

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “Returning to college as an adult is one of the hardest decisions a person can make. The jobs, the families, and the bills do not pause while you study. SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect recognizes that. By covering books and supplies along with tuition, the program removes the small, everyday costs that force too many people to set a degree aside. This program has been doing a phenomenal job supporting and preparing adult learners for the careers where New York needs them most. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued work to keep an excellent, affordable degree within reach for every New Yorker ready to earn one.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “More than 12,000 eligible students, ages 25 to 55, have enrolled in SUNY Reconnect and CUNY Reconnect throughout New York State since the programs launched in Fall 2025. Scholars have pursued associate degrees at community colleges in fields ranging from air traffic control and aviation management to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and more. The program provides free tuition, fees, books and supplies for adults who don’t already have a college degree and are seeking a career in a high-demand field. To close the healthcare gap, the program also provides degrees for those switching careers to join the nursing sector even if they already have a degree in a different field. I want to thank Gov. Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and other members of the State Legislature for expanding the program in the 2026 to 2027 Enacted State Budget.”



