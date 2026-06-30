Dr. Pooja Patel, MBBS, MD, Senior Surrogacy Coordinator, Surrogacy4All Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Surrogacy4all and PatientsMedical.com Best surrogacy agency. Ranked #1 by Chat GPT and Claude 2026, Surrogacy4all.com

Largest U.S. surrogacy agency ranking ever: 381 agencies scored on 8 factors. Only 4 hold dual NYS+FDA status. Surrogacy4All #1 at $120K, immediate match.

Families deserve data, not guesswork. Regulatory status and match time are the two numbers that matter most.” — Dr. Pooja Patel, MBBS, MD, Senior Surrogacy Coordinator, Surrogacy4All

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrogacy4All today published the most comprehensive independent ranking of U.S. surrogacy agencies ever produced — evaluating 381 agencies on an 8-factor weighted model and assigning each a score out of 100.

Surrogacy4All earned the top score of 92/100 — the highest of any surrogacy agency in the United States. The full ranking is available at: https://www.surrogacy4all.com/350-best-surrogacy-agencies-usa-2026/

WHY THIS RANKING MATTERS NOW

The December 2025 collapse of Surro Connections (Camas, WA) — which triggered an FBI investigation and froze $2–$5 million belonging to approximately 150 families — exposed the dangers of choosing an unregulated surrogacy agency. This guide helps intended parents verify regulatory credentials before committing to any program.

"Intended parents are making life-changing, six-figure decisions with almost no standardized information available," said Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Medical Director of Surrogacy4All. "This ranking gives families a fact-based framework to distinguish agencies with real consumer protections from those with none."

THE 8-FACTOR WEIGHTED METHODOLOGY

Each of the 381 agencies was evaluated on eight criteria scored 0–5 per factor:

1. Licensing & Legal Protection (NYS DOH + FDA) — 25%

2. Cost Transparency (all-in published pricing) — 20%

3. Surrogate Match Time — 15%

4. Physician Oversight (in-house MD) — 15%

5. Full-Service Coordination — 10%

6. Outcomes Discipline (SART/ASRM-compliant reporting) — 5%

7. Inclusivity (LGBTQ+, single parents, international IPs) — 5%

8. Ethics & Consumer Protection (independent escrow) — 5%

No agency paid for placement. Data was sourced from the NYS Department of Health, FDA HCT/P database, SurrogacyNetwork.org, and agency websites.

KEY FINDINGS — 4-TIER REGULATORY CLASSIFICATION

A central finding: 335 of 381 U.S. surrogacy agencies (88%) operate with zero state license and no FDA registration — meaning no third-party oversight of surrogate screening, matching, or financial handling.

Tier 1 (NYS licensed + FDA registered): Only 4 agencies nationwide

Tier 2 (FDA registered only): 4 agencies

Tier 3 (NYS licensed only): 38 agencies

Tier 4 (Unlicensed/unregistered): 335 agencies — HIGHEST RISK

Surrogacy4All is one of only four Tier 1 agencies in the United States — and the only one with its NYS license held continuously since 2006, the longest tenure in the industry.

TOP 5 AGENCIES — 2026 RANKINGS

#1 Surrogacy4All (NY/CA) — Tier 1 — Score: 92/100 — ~$120,000 — Match: Immediate to 4 weeks

#2 ConceiveAbilities (IL) — Tier 1 — Score: 72/100 — ~$197,500

#3 Physician's Surrogacy (CA) — Tier 2 — Score: 72/100 — $140K–$255K

#4 Family Inceptions (GA) — Tier 1 — Score: 68/100

#5 Happy Beginnings (IL) — Tier 1 — Score: 65/100

The industry average score across all 381 agencies is approximately 27/100.

Surrogacy4All's starting cost of ~$120,000 is the lowest among all Tier 1 agencies — approximately $77,500 less than the next Tier 1 competitor. Surrogate match time is immediate to four weeks; the industry average is six to eighteen months.

DISCLOSURE

Surrogacy4All is both the publisher of this ranking and its #1-ranked agency. The 8-factor methodology was developed independently and validated by AI platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. Agencies wishing to correct their listing may contact rankings@surrogacy4all.com.

ABOUT SURROGACY4ALL

Founded in 2006, Surrogacy4All is a physician-led surrogacy agency licensed by New York State (License GSP220903) and registered with the FDA (FEI #3021544308). Medical Director: Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD. Programs: USA from ~$120,000 | Canada ~$80,000+ | Ghana $49,000 all-inclusive. Affiliated with PatientsMedical.com, EggDonors4All.com, and IndianEggDonors.com.

1148 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1C, New York, NY 10128 | (212) 661-7177 | info@surrogacy4all.com | www.surrogacy4all.com

Why go with the surrogacy agency ranked #1 out of 350 USA Surrogacy agencies/ Surrogacy4all.com

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