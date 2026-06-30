One-Tank enters its next phase as a Myriota company, accelerating the future of tank monitoring

Powered by Myriota’s satellite IoT and engineering expertise, LPG Tank Solutions strengthens One-Tank Pulse with U.S. assembly, service and propane expertise.

Our commitment to propane marketers is simple: deliver reliable tank monitoring solutions and support them with responsive customer service.” — Brian Humphrey, Director

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One-Tank, operated by LPG Tank Solutions, today announced the next phase of growth for the propane tank monitoring business as a Myriota company.Myriota acquired One-Tank assets and related intellectual property from InSite Platform Partners in 2025. Since then, LPG Tank Solutions has been investing in the One-Tank solution, product roadmap and customer support model, including the launch of Pulse, a strengthened satellite tank monitoring solution designed to deliver improved reliability, longer battery life, expanded software integrations and significantly lower-cost satellite connectivity for propane marketers.As part of Myriota, LPG Tank Solutions will continue to operate as a specialized propane tank monitoring business, supported by U.S.-based customer service, assembly in Texas, established customer relationships and deep propane industry expertise.Pulse features next-generation electronics, improved battery performance, more resilient connectivity and expanded integrations with leading fuel delivery software used by propane marketers.The strengthened solution is also delivering significantly more affordable satellite connectivity. Historically, satellite connectivity was considered too expensive for all but the most remote propane tanks. With the introduction of Myriota-powered connectivity for the Pulse unit, One-Tank is extending its introductory connectivity pricing of $0.99 per device, per month.Unlike cellular monitoring solutions that may consume additional power when searching for network coverage, Pulse leverages Myriota’s purpose-built, low-power satellite IoT platform. Devices remain in an ultra-low-power sleep state and wake only when scheduled communication opportunities become available, supporting reliable communications, extended battery life and consistent performance in areas with poor or inconsistent cellular coverage.“Our commitment to propane marketers is simple: deliver reliable tank monitoring solutions and support them with responsive customer service,” said Brian Humphrey, Director of One-Tank. “As a Myriota company, LPG Tank Solutions gains access to world-class engineering, satellite IoT technology and long-term investment while staying focused on the needs of propane marketers. Customers will benefit from an improved solution, expanded innovation and continued U.S.-based support.”The move also reflects Myriota’s broader strategy to support specialist industrial IoT solution providers with more than connectivity alone. Myriota’s platform enables partners to integrate satellite IoT into their own devices or leverage purpose-built hardware to bring new solutions to market faster.“LPG tank monitoring is a compelling example of how low-power satellite IoT can unlock visibility across large, distributed asset networks,” said Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota. “With the Pulse solution, we saw an opportunity to improve performance, reliability and affordability while lowering the total cost of ownership for propane marketers. By combining Myriota’s satellite IoT technology with One-Tank’s vertical expertise, we can help customers monitor more tanks across more environments, while accelerating innovation in a market where reliable visibility directly improves operational efficiency.”Development is already underway on the next generation of hardware, software and connectivity capabilities for the One-Tank solution, with a focus on extending battery life, reducing operating costs and delivering new capabilities for propane marketers across North America and future international markets.About One-TankOne-Tank delivers satellite tank monitoring solutions for propane marketers, helping transform tank readings into actionable delivery intelligence. Operated by LPG Tank Solutions, a Myriota company, One-Tank supports propane marketers with monitoring hardware, software integrations and U.S.-based service. One-Tank products are assembled in Texas and designed to help customers improve route planning, reduce runouts and monitor tanks across challenging coverage environments. For more information, visit www.One-Tank.com About MyriotaMyriota is a global leader in satellite IoT connectivity, helping businesses sense, track and monitor assets across remote and hard-to-reach environments. The company’s purpose-built satellite IoT platform supports low-power, low-cost connectivity for industrial applications across agriculture, utilities, logistics, mining, environmental monitoring, defence and other critical sectors.Founded in Australia, Myriota has built an expanding satellite network, secured a substantial patent portfolio and raised more than $100 million in funding. Myriota works with systems integrators, solution providers and OEMs to help deploy connected products that improve visibility, resilience and operational efficiency across the physical world. For more information, visit www.Myriota.com

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