REMINDER: Kelly Ayotte Still Silent on Trump’s Trade Wars

Nearly two years into Trump’s costly and chaotic trade wars, Kelly Ayotte still has yet to stand up to Trump’s disastrous tariffs. The 103rd Laconia Motorcycle Week just wrapped up, and officials in charge noted attendance numbers were down by as much as “25%.” High gas prices as a result of Trump’s war in Iran and a steep drop in Canadian tourists are also taking a toll on New Hampshire’s economy. Even Kelly Ayotte’s good friend, Mayor Mike Bordes, raised concerns about the lack of tourism hurting small businesses in the Lakes Region area. Many small businesses “live or die by Motorcycle Week,” and slow business during the ten-day affair means some businesses “may or may not make it.” Read more: WMUR: 103rd Motorcycle Week wraps with lower attendance, continued safety concerns Laconia Motorcycle Week wrapped the final weekend of its 103rd year Sunday, following days of lower attendance and a multitude of crashes on local roads.

The annual event is the longest-running motorcycle gathering in the country, with visitor counts typically in the hundreds of thousands. This year, local leaders say those numbers were down by as much as 25%, pointing to factors like high gas prices and a drop in Canadian tourists.

Mayor Mike Bordes said some shops in the area depend on the nine-day event to meet their bottom line.

"Some of the businesses in the Lakes Region live or die by Motorcycle Week," Bordes said. "So if they don't make it Motorcycle Week, they may or may not make it the rest of the year, which is very concerning."

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