NHDP Statement on Kelly Ayotte and Republicans’ Anti-Choice Agenda on the Fourth Anniversary of the Dobbs Decision

In response to the fourth anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Dobbs v. Jackson, the landmark decision that, for fifty years, legally protected access to abortion, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: "It’s been four years since Donald Trump’s Supreme Court overturned Dobbs v. Jackson, and Republicans from Concord to Washington remain hellbent on raising health care costs and restricting access to basic reproductive care. "Let’s not forget: Kelly Ayotte can try to run from her record, but she can’t hide it. She’s repeatedly opposed universal access to IVF and birth control and taken steps to make these services more expensive and difficult to obtain. Ayotte’s record makes one thing clear: when reproductive freedom is on the line, Granite Staters simply can’t trust Kelly Ayotte." BACKGROUND: Ayotte voted in favor of the Blunt amendment, which analysts say would have not only allowed insurers and employers to deny coverage for IVF and birth control, but also other critical healthcare services like blood transfusions, vaccines, and more. Ayotte supported repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which would force women to pay more for birth control and preventative health services, and enable insurance companies to discriminate against women. More than 150,000 women in New Hampshire gained access to expanded preventative health services because of the ACA, including contraception and mammograms.

Ayotte served as “sherpa” for then-Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, shepherding him through the appointment process and paving the way for the eventual overturning of Roe v. Wade. Gorsuch signed off on the 98-page Dobbs draft opinion in just 10 minutes.

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