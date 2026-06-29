Height of Hypocrisy: Ayotte Cuts Housing Funds and Claims Credit for Replacing Them

While Ayotte touts new funds being allocated to affordable housing programs, the reality is she’s made New Hampshire’s housing crisis worse by slashing millions for proven housing solutions in her budget. Ayotte’s budget slashed millions from the Housing Champions program, a proven initiative designed to help communities increase housing production. Had Ayotte protected that funding, New Hampshire would have had more than $10 million available to support housing development. Instead, Kelly is now celebrating a partial backfill of her own cuts, while ignoring the millions she cut from housing investments already on the books. But Ayotte can’t cover up just how disastrous New Hampshire’s housing crisis has gotten under her watch: the median price of a single-family home has hit another record high, $576,000. A mere 15% of New Hampshire families earn an annual salary that allows them to buy a home at that price. Ayotte is underwater for her handling of the state’s housing crisis, and this latest last-ditch effort is just political damage control. Kelly herself has profited from the housing crisis. Ayotte collected a $150,000 annual paycheck from Blackstone and amassed over $2 million in stock. “You can’t cut millions from proven affordable housing solutions and then claim credit for replacing a fraction of what you eliminated,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Ayotte’s phony political spin doesn’t change the fact that New Hampshire families are facing record home prices, and she’s made the crisis worse every step of the way.”

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