Less than 24 hours before filing to run for reelection, Ayotte was busy cozying up with her donors in Massachusetts. While Kelly Ayotte spends her time campaigning with Bay Staters, Granite Staters are suffering the consequences of her costly agenda. Housing costs have hit another record high, electricity costs have risen nearly 15% in two years, and small businesses are seeing their revenues hit by up to 15% – all under Ayotte’s watch.
Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte frequently bashes Massachusetts. But that state’s economy is booming and producing business leaders that have made significant contributions to her reelection campaign.
Ayotte, who is seeking her second term, has a political mantra — “Don’t Mass up New Hampshire” — which plays on general antipathy some Granite Staters hold toward Massachusetts and its higher tax burden.
Gary Campbell of Lowell, Mass., whose Campbell Communities develops apartments, has contributed about $15,000 to Ayotte’s campaign, which is the maximum campaign donation for an individual.
Niyum Gandhi of Boston, an administrator with Mass General Brigham, gave $5,000. Paul Marcus of the Boston-based Marcus Partners private equity real estate firm contributed $10,000.
Of Ayotte’s top 10 contributors, four are from New Hampshire, three are from Maine, one is from Virginia, one is from Florida, and one is from Massachusetts.
She has received $1.9 million from businesses or organizations, 52 percent of her total, and $1.8 million from individuals, or 48 percent.
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ICYMI: Keene Sentinel: Ayotte Criticizes Massachusetts but Gets Big Campaign Donations from There
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