Pay Up, Kelly: Condo Fees Go Unpaid by Kelly Ayotte 

For most Granite Staters, paying bills on time isn’t optional. Families across New Hampshire are working overtime to keep up with Kelly Ayotte’s costly agenda. Housing costs just hit another record high under Ayotte, and electric bills have climbed nearly 18% since Kelly’s been in the corner office. “Granite Staters don’t get to ignore their bills and hope someone else cleans up the mess,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Working families are doing everything they can to keep up with rising costs under GOP leadership. Meanwhile, Kelly Ayotte can’t even seem to keep up with financial obligations tied to her own property.”

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