Happy Anniversary? One Year of Ayotte’s Budget: Granite Staters Are Paying the Price

Just over a year ago, Kelly Ayotte signed her disastrous state budget, promising she would lower costs for Granite Staters. Twelve months later, Granite Staters are getting a very different bill in the mail. THE RECEIPTS: Health care is more expensive. Ayotte imposed new, excessive Medicaid premiums on hardworking families and jacked up their prescription copays. She cut $51 million from the Department of Health and Human Services, jeopardizing care for the most vulnerable New Hampshire families. Housing costs continue to hit record highs. Ayotte’s budget slashed millions from the Housing Champions program, a proven initiative designed to help communities increase housing production. Ayotte can’t cover up just how disastrous New Hampshire’s housing crisis has gotten under her watch: the median price of a single-family home has hit another record high of $576,000. Property taxes just keep rising. Ayotte continues to pour millions into her overbudget, unaccountable private school voucher scheme. The result? Higher property taxes for hardworking Granite State families to help bankroll private school for wealthy families. “For the last year, Granite Staters have been living with the real cost of Kelly Ayotte's failed leadership,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “The clock is ticking for Kelly. No amount of campaign ads can erase the cost of Kelly in office.”

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