State Police Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols in Counties across the State in July 2026

Statewide, NM – State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during July 2026. Click to see more

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