AltaVita Senior Residences Announces Upcoming Community Events and Future Cottage Expansion in Longmont

The assisted living and independent living buildings, opened in 2016 and 2019, offer more expansive shared spaces, multiple dining areas and a wide range of amenities, while preserving a sense of community across the campus. A group exercise class being offered at AltaVita Independent Living. AltaVita Senior Residences

It’s important for us to be part of the community, not just as a business, but as neighbors.” — Don Macy, President

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many families, the search for a senior living community begins with a fundamental question: How does one find a place that feels like home? In Longmont, AltaVita Senior Residences offers an answer informed not by a one-size-fits-all national model, but by a family whose roots in the community stretch back more than a century.

From Farmland to Community Builder

For real estate developer Don Macy, Longmont has always been home. His father arrived in Longmont in 1922, farming and purchasing land. In 1963, he purchased the farm where AltaVita sits today. In 1928, Macy’s mother moved to the area to teach. Married in 1930, the couple raised five children, deeply embedding their family in the life of the community.

“This place has meaning for us,” Macy said.

After graduating from Colorado State University and earning his law degree from the University of Colorado, Macy completed a master’s degree in tax law at New York University. He spent seven years with a Denver firm before shifting into real estate development with a clear focus: invest in Longmont.

Over five decades, Macy Development Company—now comprised of Don, his son Parker, and his daughter Sloan—shaped much of the city’s commercial landscape. Several large anchor stores, a grocery store, banks, restaurants, apartments, and the AltaVita Community now stand where farmland once stretched.

Answering a Local Need

During a family discussion several years ago about future development, Macy’s niece noted a growing reality: Longmont lacked sufficient senior housing.

“It was kind of a joke at first,” said Macy’s daughter, Sloan. “She said, ‘You’re all getting older.’ But it was true. This is what Longmont needed.”

Around the same time, Macy was introduced to Dr. Haleh Nekoorad-Long, a geriatric psychiatrist specializing in dementia and Alzheimer’s care. Through her work, she, too, realized there was a shortage of support options for Longmont seniors. Together, they formed a partnership committed to building an alternative model.

Macy said, “We decided to build and develop it ourselves. We were invested all the way.”

AltaVita Memory Care opened in 2012 as the first phase of the project, which Dr. Long helped develop. The Assisted Living and Independent Living communities were later created by the Macy family.

Designing with Intention

Most senior living communities are built as a single large facility, with varying levels of care housed under one roof. AltaVita took a different approach: three distinct buildings, each designed specifically for a different stage of life—memory care, assisted living, and independent living.

While the design is, by Macy’s own admission, not the most economically efficient way to create a senior community, it fulfilled their primary mission.

“The goal was to design each building for that type of resident,” he said. “We wanted people to be happy, in a place that suited them.”

The single-story memory care building is fully secure and organized into smaller, themed neighborhoods to help residents orient themselves and foster familiarity. The assisted living and independent living buildings, opened in 2016 and 2019, extend this vision by offering expansive shared spaces, multiple dining areas, and a wide range of amenities.

A Local Approach to Care

The community is owned and operated by the Macy family, allowing operational decisions to be made quickly and with a direct understanding of the population being served.

“We don’t have to go up a chain somewhere else,” Sloan said. “If something needs to happen, we can make that decision.”

This flexibility proved important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many facilities scaled back, AltaVita maintained its staffing and services.

“We didn’t cut our budgets,” Sloan said. “We know what’s important.”

Staying Connected

AltaVita’s connection to Longmont expands beyond its campus through structured community outreach. Independent living residents participate monthly in activities at a local preschool to build meaningful intergenerational connections. Additionally, AltaVita regularly hosts educational seminars and webinars for the public featuring healthcare professionals, including Dr. Long.

Answering residents’ interest in giving back, the organization coordinates donation drives supporting regional organizations such as the OUR Center, Mountain States Children’s Home, Longmont HOPE, and Toys for Tots. Upcoming public events include the Bowl-4-Brains event on Aug. 14, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, and Painting for Paws in September, supporting the Longmont Humane Society.

“It’s important for us to be part of the community,” Macy said. “Not just as a business, but as neighbors.”

Continuing the Vision

The next phase of development at AltaVita will include new rental cottages designed for adults aged 55 and older, offering a maintenance-free lifestyle with access to all campus benefits. In a city where the Macy family story began three generations ago, AltaVita stands as a continuation of that local commitment.

For more information regarding AltaVita Senior Residences, individuals may visit altavitaliving.com or call (888) 745-8268.

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