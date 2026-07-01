Business Brokers of Florida Members Closed Nearly $1 Billion in Deals in 2025

It means Florida business sellers reach more qualified buyers and get to the closing table faster.” — Ryan Cave, BBF Chairman

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Business Brokers of Florida® (BBF) closed over $900 million in business transactions in 2025, a 5% increase over 2024 and the second consecutive year approaching $1 billion in statewide deal volume.BBF is the largest state association of business brokers and M&A advisors in the United States, connecting more than 900 members across Florida. The organization runs the state’s primary cooperative listing platform and brings together brokers, lenders, attorneys, CPAs, and valuation professionals who collaborate on deals and refer clients across markets.“What sets BBF apart is active cooperation,” said Ryan Cave, Chairman of Business Brokers of Florida. “Our members regularly work opposite sides of the same deal – one representing the seller, another the buyer. Most associations have no real culture of that. It means Florida business sellers reach more qualified buyers and get to the closing table faster.”BBF expanded member education in 2025, with its five districts hosting luncheons and networking events across the state. The sessions give brokers direct access to experienced deal makers, SBA lenders, transaction attorneys, and valuation experts on the issues that stall or kill deals: preparation, financing gaps, due diligence, and seller expectations.That focus carries into BBF’s statewide member Conference , held August 27–29 in West Palm Beach. The three-day program features IBBA- and M&A Source-accredited courses alongside working sessions on SBA financing, deal structuring and tax strategy, financial recasting, AI and technology in brokerage, and the legal pitfalls that derail transactions — taught by practicing lenders, attorneys, and top-producing brokers.“A listing platform is easy to copy. A trusted network built over decades, where our professionals cooperate confidentially to co-broker deals, is not,” Cave said. “That’s what Florida business owners are really buying when they hire a BBF member to sell the business they spent years building.”About Business Brokers of FloridaBusiness Brokers of Floridais the largest state association of business brokers and M&A advisors in the United States. BBF operates a cooperative listing system across five Florida districts and provides education, ethics standards, and deal exposure to its more than 900 members. Learn more at www.bbfmls.com

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