AMUG Announces 2026–2027 Board of Directors Following Elections and Appointments

AMUG's newly elected and appointed board members: Top row (from left)—Dallas Martin, Daniel Landgraf, and Daniel Braley; bottom row (from left)—David Leigh and Bruce LeMaster.

AMUG members elect Dallas Martin, Daniel Landgraf, and Daniel Braley to the board; David Leigh and Bruce LeMaster have been appointed.

AMUG means a lot to me because it brings real users together to share real experiences, challenges, lessons learned, and wins. That is what makes this community so special.” — Dallas Martin

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a member-driven nonprofit association serving the additive manufacturing community, today announced the results of its board elections and appointments for the 2026–2027 term. William “Dallas” Martin, Daniel Landgraf, David Leigh, Bruce LeMaster, and Daniel Braley were selected for leadership roles. They will serve as President, Vice President, Treasurer, Director at Large, and Director of Membership, respectively.Martin, Landgraf, and Braley were elected by AMUG members, while Leigh and LeMaster were appointed by the board.Dallas Martin, the incoming President, is a Senior Engineer in additive manufacturing at Toyota with 27 years of experience in the field. He has been an active participant and vocal supporter of AMUG since first attending its conferences 12 years ago. Martin is currently a member of the Sponsor & Exhibitor Committee and was previously on the Expo Committee. For these contributions, he received AMUG's coveted Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) Award at the 2025 AMUG Conference.Martin said, "I'm honored and grateful to have been elected to serve AMUG and its members. AMUG means a lot to me because it brings real users together to share real experiences, challenges, lessons learned, and wins. That is what makes this community so special."Daniel Landgraf, the incoming Vice President, is returning to the board, having previously served as AMUG's Director, Sponsors & Exhibitors. He is Vice President Global Sales, Marketing & Business Development at 3D Spark GmbH, an advisor to AIM3D, and has worked in additive manufacturing for 11 years. Landgraf is Co-Chair of AMUG's International Committee, a member of the Sponsor & Exhibitor Committee, and has volunteered his time since 2019. At the 2026 AMUG Conference, Landgraf received a DINO Award.Daniel Braley, Senior Manager – Engineering & Depot Solutions for V2X Modernization & Sustainment, was elected Director, Membership. He has 16 years of additive manufacturing experience, has been an AMUG member for 7 years, and has served on the Track Leader Committee for 5 years, co-chairing the aerospace & defense sessions. Braley has also frequently participated in AMUG Conferences as a speaker or panelist. In 2025, Braley was awarded an AMUG DINO.To fill the two appointed positions, the AMUG Board selected David Leigh and Bruce LeMaster. Both have been active with the organization for several decades, with Leigh receiving a DINO Award in 2004 and LeMaster in 2007.David Leigh, the incoming Treasurer, is the Director of the Center for Additive Manufacturing & Design Innovation at The University of Texas at Austin. Over nearly four decades, he has helped shape the additive manufacturing industry through entrepreneurship and executive leadership roles. Over the years, Leigh has been an active AMUG participant, presenter, and volunteer. He was also a founder of the SLS Users Group, which merged with AMUG's predecessor organization, and served as its President, Vice President, and Treasurer.Bruce LeMaster will serve a second term as Director at Large, to which he was first appointed in 2024. His previous board roles include Vice Chairperson, Chairperson, and Past Chairperson from 2002 to 2008. Presently, LeMaster serves as Chair of the DINO Selection Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee. He founded an additive manufacturing service bureau 30 years ago and currently operates as an independent contractor.Following three years of service in their current AMUG Board positions of President and Treasurer, Shannon VanDeren and Robin Van Bragt will assume ex officio roles on the board. VanDeren will be the Immediate Past President, and Van Bragt will be the Immediate Past Treasurer.Dallas Martin said, "I'm excited to serve alongside a board of passionate and talented leaders who care about the future of AMUG. There is a lot of important work ahead. I want to help build on the momentum created by the last board by supporting our members, giving users the tools and knowledge they need, growing the next generation of additive leaders, and keeping AMUG focused on what it does best: bringing people together to learn, connect, and move the industry forward."The multi-year terms for these positions will commence on July 1, 2026. The balance of the board includes four elected positions, each with one year remaining in their terms.The AMUG Board Members for the 2026–2027 term are:OFFICERS:o President: Dallas Martin, Toyotao Vice President: Daniel Landgraf, 3D Spark GmbHo Treasurer: David Leigh, Center for Additive Manufacturing and Design Innovation at The University of Texas at Austino Secretary: Heather Natal, GoEngineerDIRECTORS:o Director at Large: Bruce LeMaster, Independent Contractoro Director of Education & Conference: Alex Roschli, Oak Ridge National Laboratoryo Director of Marketing & Events: Kim Killoran, Stratasyso Director of Membership: Daniel Braley, V2X Modernization & Sustainmento Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors: Thomas Murphy, New Jersey Innovation InstituteEX OFFICIOo Immediate Past President: Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing & Consultingo Immediate Past Treasurer: Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Plastics Plus LLCBeyond oversight and management of the organization, the board's primary responsibilities will include building the program for the 2027 conference, engaging industry sponsors, and supporting planning and execution of the annual conference. The all-inclusive, five-day conference will feature hands-on workshops, instructional sessions, technical presentations, the AMUGexpo, and the Special Event & Dinner. The 2027 AMUG Conference will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from March 14–18, 2027.ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. More information is available at www.amug.com

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